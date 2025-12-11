George Popescu Launches ‘George Popescu Projects’ Showcasing 15+ Years of Building, Investing and Creative Work

George Popescu unveils a platform showcasing 15+ years of building, investing, and creative work across fintech, media, tech, and photography.

Bringing all my work into one place isn’t nostalgia — it’s clarity. You build better when you can finally see the whole pattern.” — George Popescu

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- George Popescu Launches “George Popescu Projects,” A Public Platform Showcasing 15+ Years of Building, Investing and Creative WorkEntrepreneur, investor, and photographer George Popescu has announced the launch of GeorgePopescuProjects.com, a digital platform that brings together the companies, ventures, and creative work he has built over the past decade and a half. The site offers a clear public record of his projects, along with reflections on technology, entrepreneurship, and the conditions that allow founders to build.Popescu is widely known as the founder and former CEO of Boston Technologies, a fintech company he bootstrapped from $0 to more than $20 million in revenue. The company became the #1 fastest-growing business in Boston in 2011 according to the Boston Business Journal and appeared on the Inc. 500/5000 list for four consecutive years before being sold in 2014. After the acquisition, Popescu served as Head of Strategy for Currency Mountain, a $100 million+ holding company in foreign exchange.Over the years, he has also founded companies in e-commerce, augmented reality, media, lending, travel, and creative industries, including Brooklyn Textiles, Lampix, Lending Times, Blockchain Times, Wavesoul Surf Travel, and others. He has advised more than thirty early-stage startups, served as a mentor at MIT’s Venture Mentoring Service and Techstars Fintech in New York, and held a partnership role at LunaCap Ventures, a hybrid growth capital fund.The new website organizes these projects for the first time in a single public destination.“My career has never followed a single vertical,” Popescu said. “I built in fintech and trading, then in media and lending, then in ecommerce during the pandemic, and now I spend a lot of time in photography. This website shows the pattern behind that, and why I am drawn to certain types of problems.”Multiple Projects, One Pattern: Build From ScratchPopescu describes himself as someone who likes to build things from zero, whether that means a trading platform, a piece of media, or a photographic series. His work follows the same pattern:• identify a real-world problem• design a technical or operational solution• launch early and iterate• scale revenue and improve margins• exit or hand off when the system becomes stableThis approach has resulted in successful exits, most notably the sale of Boston Technologies, as well as the sale of Brooklyn Textiles, a PPE ecommerce company that reached $60 million annualized revenue within six months of launch during COVID.Other ventures were put on pause or restructured due to external shocks. Wavesoul Surf Travel, a luxury surf travel company he founded, was stopped during the pandemic.“I refunded everyone immediately, before they asked,” Popescu said. “Integrity is tested when things go wrong, not when things go well.”Technology as a Tool, Not a ReligionAlthough Popescu has been involved in multiple technology companies, he is careful to distinguish between useful tools and ideology. He is interested in areas where software and hardware reduce friction, improve clarity, or unlock creativity.He highlights artificial intelligence as an important new interface, but remains skeptical of exaggerated claims.“AI is an amazing tool to fetch information, but it does not invent the game,” Popescu said. “People still create the game. The question is where these tools remove friction so we can build faster, make better decisions, and express ourselves more freely.”His interest lies in a blend of:• computer vision• robotics and perception• trading infrastructure• financial data systems• human–machine interfacesRather than promising a future where machines replace people, Popescu sees collaboration as the realistic path.“There are tasks where machines excel, and tasks where humans are still required,” he said. “The interesting work is where those two meet.”Photography as a Creative CounterbalanceIn addition to his business experience, Popescu is also a fashion and editorial photographer, shooting more than forty magazine covers per year from his studio in Brooklyn, NY. His photography work includes editorial, fashion, and portraiture, and serves as a creative counterpart to his business practice.To him, photography and entrepreneurship share surprising similarities:• both require design and composition• both rely on timing and judgment• both depend on relationships and trust• both are built one decision at a time“People often separate business and art, but they are deeply connected,” he said. “Running a company is a creative act. Photography is the same. You see something in your mind and then you build it.”A Season of Observation and StabilityPopescu’s new platform also reflects the current period of his career. After launching and exiting multiple companies, he has chosen to spend more time observing, writing, and photographing, particularly in Europe.He recently spent time in Paris reflecting on technology, culture, and stability, which he published as a long-form video and article.His conclusion is that ambitious work depends on stable conditions — political, regulatory, and economic.“In places where rules are clear and predictable, people build for the long term,” Popescu said. “In unstable environments, people survive day-to-day. Long-term prosperity usually follows stability, not the other way around.”The platform includes these reflections as essays and short notes.About George PopescuGeorge Popescu is an entrepreneur, photographer, and investor with a background spanning fintech, AR, media, e-commerce, and travel, along with multiple successful exits and advisory roles. Born in Romania and raised in Paris, he now lives and works in Brooklyn, NY. He holds three master’s degrees — an M.S. from MIT in 3D-printing research, an Electrical Engineering and Computer Science degree from Supelec, and a Nanosciences degree from Paris XI University — with early scientific work leading to publications and patents before he shifted fully into company building. His work has earned recognitions such as Boston Business Journal’s 40 Under 40, LendIt’s Best Journalist Coverage award, and SXSW’s Best AR/VR Startup (Lampix), and he has served as a mentor at MIT’s Venture Mentoring Service and Techstars Fintech New York.

