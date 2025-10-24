GEORGE POPESCU INTRODUCES 'THE BOOTSTRAP MANIFESTO FOR THE AI AGE' — RETHINKING HOW STARTUPS BUILD IN THE ERA OF AI

George Popescu

George Popescu bridges classic bootstrapping with modern AI tools, showing how founders can build faster while staying focused and independent.

AI changes the pace, not the principles. Bootstrapping keeps founders grounded in creativity, validation, and real customer value.” — George Popescu

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Entrepreneur George Popescu today announced The Bootstrap Manifesto for the AI Age, a new initiative that revisits the timeless discipline of bootstrapping through the lens of modern artificial intelligence.Popescu, founder of Boston Technologies and author of the Amazon-published How to Build a $1 Million Business from Scratch , connects the fundamentals of lean execution with the emerging reality of AI-assisted innovation. His message is simple: in an age of rapid automation, focus and ownership still define success.“AI can amplify human potential, but discipline still drives it,” said Popescu. “Bootstrapping teaches focus — and focus is what turns technology into lasting value.”BUILDING INTELLIGENTLY IN THE AI ERAPopescu’s work with Boston Technologies, a global trading-infrastructure firm built through lean operations and smart reinvestment, inspired much of How to Build a $1 Million Business from Scratch. The same ideas — start lean, validate early, maintain ownership — fit naturally with the AI-enabled toolkit founders now use to move faster than ever.While “vibe coding” introduced a new way to build with AI, The Bootstrap Manifesto for the AI Age underscores a complementary truth: intelligent creation requires human intent.BOOTSTRAPPING IN THE AI AGE– Use AI as leverage, not replacement. Human judgment remains the core of innovation.– Validate before you scale. Technology compresses time — vision still sets direction.– Own what you build. Intellectual property and customer trust compound faster than outside funding.Popescu believes founders can achieve both speed and substance by combining AI efficiency with the proven principles of bootstrapping.A MINDSET FOR FOUNDERSPopescu views the rise of AI tools — including the “vibe coding” trend — as a powerful accelerator, not a replacement. These technologies speed up prototyping, lower entry barriers, and expand creative capacity, but the same fundamentals of entrepreneurship still apply: validation, iteration, and vision.“The founder’s role doesn’t disappear,” Popescu said. “AI can help you build faster, but it can’t tell you what to build or why. Bootstrapping remains about judgment, creativity, and staying close to the customer.”The Bootstrap Manifesto for the AI Age encourages a balanced approach: use AI to remove friction, but rely on human insight to define purpose, direction, and long-term value.ABOUT GEORGE POPESCUGeorge Popescu is an MIT-trained engineer, entrepreneur, and author. He founded Boston Technologies, scaling it to international reach through lean execution, and wrote the Amazon-published How to Build a $1 Million Business from Scratch. His latest project, The Bootstrap Manifesto for the AI Age, continues his mission to promote efficient and independent entrepreneurship in a rapidly evolving tech landscape.

George Popescu - How To Build A $1 Million Business

