Urban Radiance Introduces the Matrix® Skin Renewal Platform: A Revolutionary Approach to Skin Health

Introducing Matrix® allows us to address a wider range of skin concerns with one adaptable system designed for consistent, reliable treatment delivery.” — Kandy Morris

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Urban Radiance is proud to announce the addition of the Candela Matrixplatform to its comprehensive suite of aesthetic services. This groundbreaking system is redefining the future of non-surgical skin renewal with science-backed technology designed to meet the evolving skin needs of patients across all ages and skin tones.More than just RF microneedling , the Matrixsystem is a complete skin renewal platform that redefines the approach to non-surgical aesthetic care. This all-in-one system is built to deliver personalized treatments across multiple skin layers, targeting tone, texture, and laxity. Its advanced, real-time impedance monitoring ensures each pulse is perfectly calibrated for consistent results. By stimulating natural collagen production and adapting to each patient's unique skin concerns, Matrixempowers Urban Radiance to achieve visible, natural-looking outcomes with greater confidence in every treatment.Using three complementary technologies, the Matrixplatform allows Urban Radiance to treat diverse skin concerns across all skin layers with one treatment name, The Matrix Treatment:- RF Microneedling: Stimulates collagen with precision at up to three depths in one insertion for wrinkle reduction, skin tightening, and volume restoration.- Fractional Resurfacing & Ablation: Improves texture and tone by delivering fractionated bipolar RF energy to resurface skin and reduce fine lines and wrinkles.- Bulk Heating: Combines infrared and bipolar RF energies to smooth superficial and deeper dermal layers without needles or downtime.Matrixtreatments address a wide variety of skin concerns in a single, efficient system—boosting patient satisfaction and practice performance.What Makes MatrixDifferent?Matrixreframes aesthetic care from a technology-centric narrative to an outcome-driven solution. It treats the most common concerns such as skin laxity, fine lines and wrinkles, sagging, and uneven tone while offering benefits like:- Customized treatments for all skin tones and types- Visible results with minimal downtime- Consistent and predictable energy deliveryThe Matrixplatform offers preventive care for younger skin, restorative treatments for midlife concerns, and collagen-boosting renewal for more mature skin.Urban Radiance: Dedicated to Transformative Care:Whether patients are seeking to refine skin texture, reduce fine lines and wrinkles, sculpt the jawline, or restore lost volume, MatrixTreatments provide visible, natural-looking results tailored to each individual’s unique skin journey. Urban Radiance is the premier destination to begin the Matrixexperience.At Urban Radiance, patients can discover how MatrixTreatments help achieve radiant, youthful-looking skin with confidence. For more information or to schedule a consultation, visit www.urbanradiance.net About Urban Radiance:Urban Radiance Medspa is a premier destination for advanced aesthetics and wellness, dedicated to delivering transformative results in a relaxing, client-focused environment. Our team of licensed professionals combines cutting-edge technology with personalized care to help clients look and feel their best. With a commitment to innovation and excellence, we proudly offer the latest treatments, including Matrix™, to ensure every guest experiences confidence and rejuvenation.About Candela Corporation:Candela is a leading global medical aesthetic device company with an extensive product portfolio and a global distribution footprint. The company's technology enables physicians to provide advanced solutions for a broad range of medical aesthetic applications including hair removal, wrinkle reduction, tattoo removal, women's health treatments, facial resurfacing, traumatic and surgical scar treatments, body contouring, improving the skin's appearance through the treatment of benign vascular and pigmented lesions, and the treatment of acne, leg veins, and cellulite. Candela’s trusted and leading IPL, RF, and laser-based platforms, including Matrix™, Glacē™, Vbeam, the Gentle Family, Nordlys, and PicoWay. Acquired by Apax Partners in July 2017, Candela markets, services and supports its products in 86 countries worldwide. It has offices in the United States, Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Israel, Italy, Japan, Portugal, Spain, the United Kingdom, as well as many international distributors.

