EmSella at Polaris Vein & Aesthetics: Non-Invasive Relief for Urinary Incontinence

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Polaris Vein & Aesthetics is raising awareness about a breakthrough treatment helping women and men in Columbus regain bladder confidence without surgery or downtime. The EmSella chair uses high-intensity focused electromagnetic (HIFEM) energy to strengthen the pelvic floor muscles — comfortably, effectively, and completely non-invasively.“Urinary incontinence is more common than people realize, and it can have a real impact on daily life,” said Dr. Amanda Cooper of Polaris Vein & Aesthetics. “EmSella gives our patients a discreet, medical solution that retrains the pelvic floor and restores control — all while they remain fully clothed and relaxed.”How EmSella WorksDuring an EmSella session, patients simply sit in the specialized chair as it delivers HIFEM energy deep into the pelvic floor. Each 28-minute session triggers thousands of supramaximal muscle contractions — far more than traditional exercises can achieve — to rebuild strength and neuromuscular control.A typical treatment series includes six sessions over three weeks, though plans are customized to each patient’s needs. Many notice improvement after the first few sessions, with optimal results building gradually over several weeks. Maintenance treatments can help sustain long-term results.Who It HelpsEmSella is FDA-cleared to treat stress, urge, and mixed urinary incontinence and is also beneficial for postpartum recovery and sexual wellness. Ideal candidates include adults who experience bladder leaks during activity, urgency when laughing or sneezing, or discomfort from weakened pelvic support.Safety, Comfort, and ResultsThe treatment is completely non-invasive — no needles, anesthesia, or downtime. Patients can return to normal activities immediately. Most describe EmSella as a “gentle pelvic workout” with noticeable tightening and improved control. Results can last 6–12 months or longer with healthy pelvic habits and optional maintenance sessions.Transparent Pricing and Next StepsPolaris Vein & Aesthetics offers clear, local pricing for EmSella treatments in Columbus, with package options and flexible financing available. A free consultation helps determine candidacy, personalize a treatment plan, and answer all questions openly and comfortably.“Bladder leaks shouldn’t hold anyone back,” added Dr. Cooper. “We’re proud to bring EmSella to Columbus and help our patients feel confident again — without surgery or downtime.”About Polaris Vein & AestheticsPolaris Vein & Aesthetics is a medical practice in Columbus, Ohio specializing in advanced vein care, pelvic floor therapy, body contouring, and wellness-focused aesthetics. The clinic’s mission is to merge medical expertise with compassionate, confidence-building care, offering safe, evidence-based treatments that fit real lives.Polaris provides a full suite of services — including vein treatment, EmSella pelvic floor therapy, noninvasive body sculpting (Exion™, Emsculpt NEO, Physiq™), and skin rejuvenation — all designed to restore function, comfort, and confidence. Led by Dr. Amanda Cooper, the team prioritizes patient education, transparency, and long-term wellness in every patient relationship.To learn more or schedule a consultation, visit www.polarisveincenter.com or call 614-488-5090.

