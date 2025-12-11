Submit Release
Patent Services USA Announces Patent Grant for Innovative Laptop Tray Designed for Modern Travel Convenience

The patented Laptop Tray offers travelers a clean, secure pull-out workspace built into their suitcase, supported by Patent Services USA’s trusted guidance.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Patent Services USA, a leading provider of patent services in the USA, is proud to announce the granting of a patent for a groundbreaking new travel accessory: the Laptop Tray, a compact, pull-out tray system built directly into a suitcase to provide travelers with a clean, stable workspace anywhere.

Conceived by an independent inventor, Laptop Tray introduces a modern solution to today’s travel challenges, especially in airport environments where a clean, comfortable workspace is scarce. Designed to slide out from a specially designed suitcase pocket and positioned securely above the luggage handle, the Laptop Tray offers a stable surface for laptops, books, meals, and other personal items.

“This patent reflects the kind of everyday innovation that improves people’s lives,” said Jessica L, a spokesperson for Patent Services USA. “We’re honored to support inventors who identify real-world problems and create practical, patentable solutions.”

In addition to providing a clean alternative to public surfaces, a growing concern in the post-pandemic travel era, the Laptop Tray incorporates advanced features that elevate convenience and usability.

According to the patent documentation, Laptop Tray offers:

• A sliding sleeve system for smooth deployment
• Adjustable height settings for ergonomic use
• An integrated charging port for electronic devices
• Folding support legs for added stability when eating or working
• A ledge to prevent laptops from slipping
• Easy retraction back into the suitcase pocket when not in use

This unique design provides users with immediate access to a personal workstation, making airport downtime more productive and hygienic.

Patent Services USA supported the inventor through the entire process from early evaluation and patent research to application preparation and successful patent approval. This achievement reinforces the company’s mission: helping inventors protect their ideas with transparency, professionalism, and trusted guidance.

“Every patent we help secure represents a story of creativity, effort, and innovation,” Jessica L, the spokesperson, added. “We’re committed to making the patent process accessible and encouraging inventors to pursue their ideas with confidence.”

About Patent Services USA

Patent Services USA is a full-service patent consulting firm dedicated to helping inventors nationwide protect and develop their ideas. The company provides comprehensive patent searches, invention evaluations, and preparation support for filing with registered U.S. patent practitioners.

Accreditations & Trust Signals:

BBB Accredited – A+ Rating

D-U-N-S® Registered Company

1,600+ Verified 5-Star Reviews from real inventors

