Patent Services USA Celebrates Patent Grant for the Innovative ‘Smart Lure’ Fishing Technology

Patent Services USA announces the patent grant for the Smart Lure, a self-swimming, camera-equipped fishing lure that elevates modern angling innovation.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Patent Services USA, a leader in helping inventors protect and develop their ideas, is proud to announce the granting of a U.S. patent for a groundbreaking new product, The Smart Lure, an advanced fishing lure that combines self-propelled motion, integrated camera technology, and GPS functionality to revolutionize recreational fishing.The invention, conceived by an independent inventor working with Patent Services USA, represents a significant leap forward in outdoor sporting technology by merging engineering, smart tech, and design to enhance the fishing experience.“This patent grant is an incredible milestone not just for the inventor, but for the entire innovation community,” said Jessica L, a spokesperson for Patent Services USA. “The Smart Lure showcases the kind of creative thinking and determination we see from inventors every day. Our role is to help them turn those ideas into real, protected innovations.”The Smart Lure is the first of its kind: a self-swimming, camera-equipped fishing lure designed to mimic the lifelike movements of multiple animal species, including snakes, frogs, crawfish, ducklings, and lizards, to attract predator fish more effectively.Using a built-in camera and fish finder, anglers can view live underwater footage via a mobile app, watching fish interact with the lure in real time. The lure also includes GPS tracking, allowing users to locate it if lost easily, and waterproof housing to ensure long-term durability.This innovation not only enhances the excitement and effectiveness of fishing but also brings modern innovative technology into a traditional pastime, a defining example of how Patent Services USA helps bridge innovation and practicality.Patent Services USA guided the inventor through every stage of the process from initial concept development to patent research, documentation, and successful patent grant.“Our mission has always been to help inventors safeguard their ideas and bring them to life,” the spokesperson continued. “Each patent we help secure represents creativity, effort, and the power of innovation.”The granting of the Smart Lure patent underscores Patent Services USA’s growing record of success stories, helping inventors across the United States achieve legal protection for their inventions and move closer to market readiness.Patent Services USA is a full-service patent consulting firm that helps inventors research, protect, and develop their ideas. With a team of experienced professionals and a proven record of success, the company provides patent searches, invention evaluations, and application support nationwide.Accreditations:• Better Business Bureau (BBB) Accredited – A+ Rating• D-U-N-SRegistered Business• Over 1,600 verified 5-star client reviewsTo learn more about this patent and how Patent Services USA helps inventors protect their ideas, visit:Or start your journey at

