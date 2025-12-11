One-stop shop for transfer students

Transferring to a four-year institution doesn’t have to be challenging. The Transfer in Iowa website is available for current high school and college students who are including transfer options into their postsecondary pathways.

Established in 2005 through a legislated partnership between the Iowa Department of Education, Iowa’s three Regent universities and 15 community colleges across the state, Transfer in Iowa is a one-stop, comprehensive resource for students planning to transfer college credits. Any student, parent, school counselor, educator or other stakeholder can access practical information, connections to advisors and other online resources to help streamline the transfer process between schools.

“If a student is exploring the idea of transferring to a four-year Regent university in the future, I highly recommend starting with the Transfer in Iowa website,” said Amy Gieseke, chief of the Department’s Bureau of Community Colleges. “Students may have a lot of questions about the logistics of transferring, and the Transfer in Iowa website offers useful guidance and real connections to both community colleges and Regent universities.”

Featured on the Transfer in Iowa site, students can access information on transfer advising and distance education. Materials on transfer agreements, transition guides, financial aid, housing and links to each of the universities’ transfer processes are also included for students. Additionally, current community college students can find information on the reverse credit transfer process, which allows students who transfer to a Regent university prior to completing their associate degree to apply credits back to their community college program.

Information on Iowa’s 28 transfer majors are also highlighted on the Transfer in Iowa website. Transfer majors provide students with specific core elements and discipline frameworks that help build a common foundation of skills and credits that can transfer to aligned bachelor’s programs. With transfer majors, students have a clearer understanding of how to optimize their class schedule and pathway. Currently, close to 6,000 students are enrolled in a transfer major.

“With more than 150,000 students served at Iowa’s community colleges and Regent universities each year, it is important to provide a seamless transfer process between the schools,” Gieseke said. “Transfer students are an important group in the student population and help propel Iowa’s overall success in postsecondary education.”

For more information, visit the Transfer in Iowa website. Additional information on Iowa’s 28 transfer majors can also be found on the Department’s website.