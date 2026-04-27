Students commit to their career pathway at annual Build My Future event

Cranes extended into the sky as welding torches crackled amid the more than 7,000 students who descended upon the Iowa State Fairgrounds for the recent annual Build My Future event. Those students had the opportunity to meet with employers and industry leaders from approximately 120 businesses while exploring various career pathways.

View additional photos from this year's event by visiting our photo gallery.

And for a group of those students, the exciting day was about more than just exploring potential pathways. It was about committing to registered apprenticeship and full-time employment opportunities in a variety of industries.

Surrounded by their families, educators, mentors and future employers, approximately 20 students participated in a formal apprenticeship signing ceremony to pursue careers in one of the many in-demand skilled trades in Iowa. These apprenticeships are paid, hands-on training programs where students learn specific skills directly from experienced professionals, while earning wages as they work. Whether committing to an apprenticeship in welding, construction or manufacturing, all were making a formal declaration of their intent to use their passion and skills not only to strengthen their future, but also to strengthen Iowa’s workforce and economy.

“These young men and women are getting the best training available with no financial obligation,” Gary Scrutchfield of Iowa Skilled Trades and the President of Lumbermans Drywall and Roofing Supply told the assembled crowd. “This is a great win-win. Everyone here wants you to succeed and keep working in Iowa and support your communities. You’re an untapped resource we need to employ in Iowa.”

As the students put pen to paper, their decision gives them access to valuable apprenticeship benefits. These include paid, hands-on training, direct job placement with local employers and the opportunity to start their careers without accumulating student debt. For many, this path has the potential to launch their careers and earning potential on a skyward trajectory, securing not only their long-term professional and financial futures but also contributing to Iowa’s future.

“What makes this moment so meaningful is that it represents choice. The choice to step into careers that are hands-on, essential and important to others' futures,” said Iowa Department of Education Career and Technical Education Bureau Chief Cale Hutchings. “The skilled trades matter in every part of our state. They matter because they build our communities, keep our businesses running and solve real problems every day. These careers are built on skill, effort and pride in doing work that has physical value.”

The signing ceremony offered students the chance to have their choice celebrated with the same vigor and enthusiasm as their classmates who have received similar attention for pursuing postsecondary education opportunities at traditional two- and four-year colleges and universities.

“It’s pretty big to have these events where you can see others following a similar path and hear their experiences and learn about their futures,” said Landon Peterson, a student at Bondurant-Farrar High School who signed his apprenticeship offer with Team Kline in Des Moines.

Landon will be working as an electrician apprentice with Team Kline and anticipates focusing on their multifamily construction projects.

His instructor at Bondurant-Farrar, career readiness teacher leader Donovan Hill, echoed the value of celebrating students who choose to pursue careers in the trades.

“I think it’s amazing we get the chance to celebrate these students in such a public way as they move to a career where they’re learning a skill they’ll have for the rest of their life,” Hill said. “It’s great to lift them up to say, ‘Hey, we're proud of what you're doing. We're proud of the path you're choosing.’”

For Zoee Tauber, a senior at Grinnell-Newburg High School, the event was about more than celebrating her decision, but also showcasing the opportunities for women in skilled trades. Tauber began taking welding classes in her junior year and continued her welding education at Iowa Valley Community College, where she will complete her certification in the upcoming weeks before starting her apprenticeship at Co-Line Manufacturing.

“My teachers have been hyping me up and reminding me what a big deal it is,” Zoee said. “I hope it shows other girls that there are so many different career opportunities other than nursing or healthcare, and you can really go for anything.”

That ability to turn a passion and interest into a career is what drew most of the students to pursue a future in the skilled trades. Edwin Pizarro, from West Des Moines Valley High School, described how working in office settings solidified his desire to harness his talent and creativity with an apprenticeship at Brockway Mechanical, where he hopes to focus on architectural sheet metal work. Edwin became interested in that avenue after gaining experience in residential construction and wanting to try more large-scale projects.

His story mirrored many in attendance who explored multiple career pathways in the trades before deciding on their apprenticeship. Despite their commitment to their apprenticeship, they all valued the transferable skills career and technical education and experiences like these provide and the ability to pivot to new opportunities as their skillset grows and their interests expand.

“One of the things I value most about career and technical education is that it helps students connect learning to purpose,” Hutchings said. “It gives students a chance to discover what they are good at, build real skills and take meaningful steps towards the future they can see for themselves.”