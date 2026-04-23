Proposals encouraged for the Iowa STEM Summit!

The Iowa Governor’s STEM Advisory Council at the Iowa Department of Education is now accepting proposals for presentations, panelists and roundtable discussions at the 2026 Iowa STEM Summit, taking place on Friday, Nov. 6 at the Iowa Events Center in Des Moines. Iowa educators, students, community partners and other STEM stakeholders are invited to submit a proposal for consideration. This year’s theme is “Where Bold Ideas Take Flight.”

“The Iowa STEM Summit is built on the idea that innovation happens when every perspective is in the room. We have intentionally created a space for voices across all branches of STEM and are excited to build on the momentum of last year’s Summit," said Justin Lewis, bureau chief for Iowa STEM.” I hope educators feel empowered to share what’s working in their classrooms, that students bring forward fresh perspectives and that community leaders and partners step up to turn bold ideas into action. Join us in shaping a summit where every attendee leaves inspired, connected and ready for Iowa’s next frontier in STEM education.”

Proposals across all STEM disciplines and content areas are encouraged, especially those incorporating student voices. Ideal proposals are informative presentations that share information rather than promote a specific brand or product.

While the following themes reflect this year's Iowa STEM Summit focus areas, all proposals are welcome and will be thoughtfully considered.

Innovative Teaching and Learning - Hands-on strategies, including phenomena-based science lessons, that engage diverse learners across all grade levels, with special attention to early childhood or elementary. Aerospace content is highlighted as a recurring theme throughout this year’s event.

- Hands-on strategies, including phenomena-based science lessons, that engage diverse learners across all grade levels, with special attention to early childhood or elementary. Aerospace content is highlighted as a recurring theme throughout this year’s event. STEM School Leadership and Policy/Advocacy - Practices and policies that strengthen STEM programs and drive systemic change.

- Practices and policies that strengthen STEM programs and drive systemic change. Collaboration and Partnerships - Successful models connecting schools, businesses and communities to expand STEM opportunities and pathways.

- Successful models connecting schools, businesses and communities to expand STEM opportunities and pathways. Emerging Trends and Technology - Cutting-edge tools, technologies and trends shaping STEM education and future workforce skills, from cybersecurity to artificial intelligence to quantum computing.

Submissions are being accepted through July 29. Speakers will be notified of acceptance by early September.

The Iowa STEM Summit is a full-day event that brings together hundreds of Iowans from education, business and industry, nonprofits, trade organizations, elected officials and students to amplify the conversation about solutions for connecting education and the workforce. Last year, over 500 teachers, students and partners attended the Iowa STEM Summit.

For more information, visit the Iowa STEM Summit event page or direct questions to summit@iowastem.org.