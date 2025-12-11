Water and Sanitation on Kwena Dam overflows

Kwena dam overflows as the Lowveld continue to record improvements in dam levels.

The latest weekly report on the state of dam levels issued by the Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) on 08 December 2025 indicates that the Kwena Dam, located on the Crocodile River upstream of the City of Mbombela in the Lowveld region of Mpumalanga’s Ehlanzeni District is overflowing after recording a massive improvement in water levels which took it beyond the full capacity 100% mark, from 95.7% to 101.8%.

The other listed dams in the Lowveld and Ehlanzeni District recorded mixed results with the majority recording improvements, with a few remaining unchanged, and only Blyderivierpoort Dam which remains above 100%, recording a slight decline from 100.7% to 100.5%.

On the positive, the listed dams which joined Kwena in recording improvements include Buffelskloof from 100.8% to 100.9%, Driekoppies from 91.4% to 94.0%, Witklip from 97.6% to 100.6%, Da Gama from 96.0% to 100.0%, Inyaka from 98.4% to 99.7%, and Ohrigstad from 54.6% to 58.5%.

The dams which recorded unchanged water levels include Longmere at 92.8%, Klipkopjes at 93.6%, and Primkop at 101.9%.

The dam levels mirror the overall water levels in the Ehlanzeni District which recorded an improvement from 94.2% to 97.1%. In the other districts, Gert Sibande recorded an improvement from 99.4% to 99.6% whilst Nkangala slightly dropped from 102.1% to 101.2%.

In terms of the provincial water levels, the report also shows that the average dam levels increased from 98.8% to 99.4%. The Water Management Areas (WMA) recorded mixed results with the Limpopo-Olifants WMA slightly dropping from 91.2% to 91.1% and the Inkomati-Usuthu WMA increasing from 96.5% to 98.0%.

DWS reminds the public that despite rising water levels, South Africa remains a water scarce country where water conservation remains key to sustainable and reliable water supply and water security for the current and future generations. The Department further encourages the public to practise rainwater harvesting during rainy days.

