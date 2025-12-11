Pinecone INIBOX InitVerse Miner Now Available at CryptoMinerBros

Pinecone INIBOX InitVerse Miner CryptoMinerBros

LOS ANGELES, FL, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Crypto Miner Bros is a global leader in the distribution of cryptocurrency mining hardware, serving customers across the United States and worldwide. The company focuses on narrowing the gap between miner demand and availability by bringing newly released mining equipment to its platform soon after launch.The Pinecone Matches INIBOX , developed for the growing InitVerse (INI) ecosystem, has now been listed on CryptoMinerBros . As the mining community shifts attention toward emerging blockchain networks beyond mainstream cryptocurrencies, InitVerse has gained momentum for its technology and expanding user base.InitVerse stands out for its focus on performance, speed, and ecosystem development, capturing interest from miners looking to diversify. The introduction of miners dedicated to its VersaHash algorithm reflects the network’s increasing adoption.Pinecone matches INIBOX was designed to meet this need with its compact and practical design. The device is small and lightweight, measuring only 3.05 kg. It can be used in both home and office settings. The miner operates at 500W and delivers a hashrate 850 Mh/s. This is a good power-to performance ratio for users looking for efficient mining hardware.The cooling is handled by a high-speed fan. Noise output remains at 60dB. This allows for a quieter operation than many standard ASIC Miner . Recommended operating temperatures range from 0-40 °C with humidity tolerances of 0-65%.Connectivity is supported through a standard Ethernet interface, enabling a straightforward setup for miners who prioritize reliability. The unit is supplied with a power supply included, reducing the need for additional components during installation.By adding the Pinecone Matches INIBOX to its catalog, CryptoMinerBros continues its approach of partnering with manufacturers to give customers quick access to newly introduced mining hardware. The platform features equipment for multiple cryptocurrencies, addressing the rising interest in alternative mining opportunities.CryptoMinerBros also provides customer assistance and guidance to support users throughout their purchase and setup process, ensuring miners have access to both new hardware and reliable service as the crypto mining landscape evolves.

