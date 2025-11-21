CryptoMinerBros Black Friday 2025 ASIC Miner Sale Is Live

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CryptoMinerBros , a leading global distributor of cryptocurrency mining hardware, has officially launched its Black Friday 2025 sale , delivering the strongest ASIC miner discounts of the year. The company is offering a combination of flat price reductions, model-specific coupon codes, and a sitewide coupon (BF69) that applies to all products across the store. This multi-tier discount structure gives miners a rare opportunity to secure high-efficiency ASIC hardware at significantly lower upfront costs.The sale features five of the most demanded ASIC miners from Bitmain and Canaan, each paired with its own exclusive Black Friday coupon. The Canaan Avalon Q, valued for its energy efficiency and quiet SHA-256 operation, receives an $80 discount extra savings with coupon BF80. For Scrypt miners targeting Litecoin and Dogecoin, the Bitmain Antminer L9 offers one of the strongest outputs in the market, now benefitting from a $180 discount with an BF180 coupon.Equihash miners also gain a major advantage this year with the Bitmain Antminer Z15 Pro 840KSol/s, which includes a $120 reduction savings using BF120. Bitcoin miners looking for a balance of power and efficiency can take advantage of the Bitmain Antminer S21+, offering 216Th/s at 3564W, now available with a $150 discount using the BF150 coupon. At the top of the lineup is the Bitmain Antminer S21 XP, delivering 270Th/s of SHA-256 performance and positioned as the strongest high-end option of the sale, supported by a $180 discount BF180 coupon.Beyond these product-specific offers, CryptoMinerBros is providing a sitewide Black Friday coupon code, BF69, which applies to all miners. This allows buyers to stack general savings on top of existing Black Friday reductions, ensuring the lowest pricing of the entire year.With post-halving conditions tightening mining margins and global power costs stabilizing, reducing hardware expense is now the fastest way to improve ROI. These Black Friday promotions make high-performance ASIC miners more accessible, reducing financial risk and shortening break-even periods for both new and professional miners. All purchases include manufacturer warranties, professional support, and worldwide shipping.The CryptoMinerBros Black Friday 2025 event is now live for a limited time at cryptominerbros.com, offering miners unmatched value across all ASIC miners.

