Expecting.Ai’s AI Fertility Assistant ‘Aimee’ Shows Rapid User Adoption, Validating AI’s Role in Family-Building

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, ISRAEL, December 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Expecting.Ai , the pioneering digital platform for fertility and family-building, today released early metrics showcasing the transformative impact of Aimee, the world’s first AI Fertility Assistant. Since its launch, Aimee has quickly moved from a novel tool to an indispensable component of the family-building journey, demonstrating the critical role AI can play in providing efficient, transparent, and empathetic support.The new data confirms that Aimee is significantly accelerating the typically long and emotionally taxing process of finding a suitable surrogate or donor The Impact: Faster Decisions, Deeper EngagementEarly user engagement data highlights Aimee’s success in cutting through the complexity of fertility journeys:- 35% Reduction in Initial Search Time: Users guided by Aimee's personalized advice and profile filtering capabilities are navigating the database and identifying potential matches 35% faster than those relying solely on manual search.- 24/7 Knowledge Base: Aimee is now handling over 60% of common user inquiries related to surrogacy laws, costs, and medical procedures, freeing up Expecting.Ai's human specialists to focus on complex, high-touch support cases.- Surrogate and Donor Profile Deep Dive: The AI's ability to instantly explain complex medical terminology and process steps mentioned in profiles has resulted in a 40% increase in the time users spend actively engaging with potential match profiles."When we launched Aimee, our goal was to bring clarity and speed to a process that is often overwhelming," said Nadav Raanan, CEO of Expecting.Ai. "The immediate, strong user adoption confirms a real need for intelligent, 24/7 support. Aimee isn't just answering questions; she is enabling intended parents to move forward with confidence and significantly shortening the path to their family."From Assistant to Navigator: The Evolution of AimeeWhile the initial release focused on Aimee's foundational capabilities, Expecting.Ai is emphasizing its rapid evolution towards a comprehensive case management system.The platform recognizes that the true value of Aimee lies in its seamless integration with human care. Aimee streamlines the initial information gathering and profile matching phases, allowing Expecting.Ai's human coordinators and partner agencies to step in at the crucial moments requiring personal intuition, legal review, and emotional support.Dana Lahav, Chief Partnership Officer at Expecting.Ai, added, "We see Aimee as the ultimate collaborator for fertility professionals. She handles the data-intensive, repetitive tasks, ensuring speed and accuracy. This elevates our human partners, allowing them to provide a higher level of personalized, empathetic service where it matters most. It’s a powerful synergy of AI efficiency and human care."Leading the Next Chapter of Fertility TechExpecting.Ai continues to leverage its position as a category leader, hosting the largest verified database of surrogates and donors in the U.S. The successful integration of Aimee underscores the company's commitment to setting the standard for AI-driven solutions in the highly regulated and sensitive domain of family-building.Looking ahead, Expecting.Ai plans to expand Aimee's capabilities to include automated coordination between intended parents, clinics, agencies, and legal teams, furthering its mission to create a truly end-to-end, transparent, and efficient fertility journey.Learn more about Expecting.Ai and Aimee at https://expecting.ai/ About Expecting.AiExpecting.Ai is a leading digital platform dedicated to making fertility and family-building journeys simpler, more transparent, and emotionally supported. Through its proprietary AI technology, including the world’s first AI Fertility Assistant, Aimee, the company provides intended parents with unparalleled access to verified profiles, expert guidance, and a supportive community. Expecting.Ai collaborates with top clinics and agencies globally to set new standards for efficiency and care in surrogacy, egg donation, and sperm donation.

