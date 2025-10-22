Expecting.Ai Launches “Aimee” - the World’s First AI Fertility Assistant Revolutionizing Family-Building Support

Aimee the fertility AI assistant Expecting.Ai Dana Lahav & Nadav Raanan

CA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Expecting.Ai , a pioneering digital platform transforming the fertility and family-building journey, proudly announces the launch of Aimee, the world’s first AI Fertility Assistant designed to guide and support intended parents, surrogates , and donors through every step of their fertility journey.With Aimee, Expecting.Ai brings the power of artificial intelligence to one of life’s most emotional and complex processes, helping people around the world navigate surrogacy, egg donation, and sperm donation with empathy, accuracy, and 24/7 availability.“Aimee was built to give every person pursuing parenthood the confidence that they can easily access the right information, understand every step of the process, and feel guided throughout their journey,” said Nadav Raanan, CEO of Expecting.Ai. “Our vision is to make fertility journeys more transparent, personal, and efficient - combining the latest AI technology with human care to help families grow.”An Intelligent and Empathetic Fertility CompanionAimee is powered by Expecting.Ai’s proprietary fertility knowledge base and integrates verified data from agencies, clinics, and fertility providers across the globe. It provides accurate, real-time answers, personalized guidance, and seamless access to thousands of verified profiles.Beyond simple chat capabilities, Aimee acts as an intelligent assistant capable of:- Explaining every step of the surrogacy, egg donation, or sperm donation process- Guiding users through profile searches and application forms- Providing personalized advice based on user preferences and goals- Connecting users to fertility providers such as agencies, clinics, and cryobanksAimee embodies Expecting.Ai’s mission: to make the path to parenthood simpler, transparent, and emotionally supported, ensuring that no one has to navigate it alone.A Collaboration Between Technology and Human Care“Aimee’s abilities are designed to work in full harmony with the dedicated human team at Expecting.Ai.” said Dana Lahav, Chief Partnership Officer at Expecting.Ai. “The company believes that while technology, like Aimee, can make fertility journeys more efficient, it should never replace the warmth, intuition, and personal touch that define real human care. Aimee enhances the work of Expecting.Ai’s coordinators, specialists, and partners - helping them deliver faster responses, deeper insights, and smoother experiences - while ensuring that every user still receives the empathy and individualized support that only people can provide.”Through its partnerships, Expecting.Ai ensures that Aimee reflects real-world fertility knowledge and best practices, offering users guidance they can trust, all while maintaining the human warmth that defines Expecting.Ai’s approach.Leading the Future of AI in FertilityExpecting.Ai has long been recognized as a category leader in fertility technology, hosting the largest U.S. surrogate and donor database and collaborating with top agencies, clinics, and fertility professionals. The launch of Aimee marks another major milestone, positioning the company at the forefront of AI-driven fertility innovation.“This is just the beginning,” added Raanan. “Aimee is already transforming how people access fertility information and find surrogates or donors. Soon, she’ll evolve into a full-scale fertility case manager, capable of managing entire journeys from first consultation to pregnancy and birth.”AvailabilityAimee is currently available to all Expecting.Ai users, with premium features, such as personalized search guidance and enhanced matching tools, exclusively open to Expecting.Ai Premium subscribers.In the coming months, Expecting.Ai will expand Aimee’s capabilities into a fully autonomous case management agent, able to coordinate entire fertility journeys for intended parents, from application and matching to clinic coordination and ongoing support.

