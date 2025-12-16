2026 Rome Design Awards Now Open for Global Submissions

2026 Rome Design Awards is Calling for Entries 2026 Rome Design Awards Statuette - A Legacy of Design

The 2026 Rome Design Awards opens for entries, inviting architects, designers, studios, and brands to showcase their most outstanding masterpieces.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2026 Rome Design Awards officially opens for entries, inviting architects, designers, studios, and brands from around the world to showcase their most outstanding masterpieces. Organised by the International Awards Associate (IAA), the competition honours innovation, functionality, and creative vision across diverse disciplines, celebrating ideas that define design excellence.

Advancing Global Design Excellence

Following a successful debut year, the Rome Design Awards strengthens its standing as a global platform for professional recognition. This year’s competition continues to champion originality and craftsmanship, inviting entries that demonstrate how form, material, and usability coexist.

“The Rome Design Awards represents more than recognition; it’s a reflection the evolution of design worldwide,” said Thomas Brandt, spokesperson of IAA. “Moving into its second year, we look forward to seeing entries that embody precision, clarity, and innovation, where designs not only capture the present but influence the future for years to come.”

Categories Across Global Design Disciplines

Submissions are open across major categories, including: Architectural Design, Interior Design, Product Design, Furniture Design, Lighting Design, and Packaging Design. Each category welcomes diverse entries that showcase creative problem-solving, and visual coherence.

Submissions will be evaluated by an international jury panel consisting of industry professionals in design. Through a blind judging process, each entry will be reviewed with impartiality and precision, ensuring that recognition is awarded solely on design merit and execution.

Explore the complete list of categories for your award-winning submission here: https://romedesignawards.com/category.php.

Key Dates and Entry Information

The 2026 Rome Design Awards is now accepting submissions from around the world. Participants are encouraged to enter early to secure lower entry rates and ensure ample preparation time for their materials.

• Early Bird Deadline – 26 January 2026 (Take advantage of the lowest entry fees)

• Final Extension Deadline – 28 April 2026 (The final opportunity to enter)

• Results Announcement – 12 June 2026 (Results revealed on the official website)

For full entry guidelines or to submit an entry, visit https://romedesignawards.com/.

About Rome Design Awards

The Rome Design Awards is an international competition recognising outstanding achievements in modern design across multiple disciplines. From architectural innovation to refined furniture and interior environments, the award celebrates work that is as intelligent as it is beautiful, advancing the way design is practiced, experienced, and appreciated around the world.

About International Awards Associate (IAA)

Established in 2015, the International Awards Associate (IAA) is a global organisation dedicated to recognising professional excellence and outstanding achievements in various industries. As the organiser of a wide range of prestigious award programs such as the MUSE Creative Awards, MUSE Design Awards, Vega Digital Awards, NYX Awards, NYX Game Awards, TITAN Business Awards, TITAN Innovation Awards, London Design Awards, NY Product Design Awards, French Design Awards, Noble Business Awards and many more, IAA aims to honour, promote and encourage professional excellence, from industry to industry, internationally and domestically, through award platforms that are industry appropriate.

