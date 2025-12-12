2025 New York Photography Awards Announces Photographers and Category Winners of the Year

2025 New York Photography Awards Full Results Announced 2025 Professional Photographer of the Year - Israel'S Attacks On Lebanon. by Murat Sengul 2025 Amateur Photographer of the Year - Flock of Gold by Alex Pansier

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2025 New York Photography Awards proudly announces this year’s winners, celebrating remarkable achievements in photography from professionals and emerging talents worldwide. Organized by the International Awards Associate (IAA), the competition honors photographers whose images capture perspective, and emotion, setting new benchmarks in global photography recognition.

This year, the competition received over 6,000 submissions from more than 60 countries, including the United States, Japan, Canada, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, United Kingdom, Australia, China, France, Switzerland, Spain, Portugal, and Norway, among others. This wide participation reinforces the New York Photography Awards’ global reach, reflecting the diverse perspectives and creative expressions shaping photography around the world.



2025 New York Photographers of the Year

After a meticulous judging process, Murat Sengul has been named Professional Photographer of the Year for his exceptional photograph, Israel'S Attacks On Lebanon., receiving a $3,000 cash prize. In the Amateur/Student category, Alex Pansier is awarded Photographer of the Year for Flock of Gold, winning them a $2,000 cash prize.

Their achievements represent the highest level of recognition in the competition, exemplifying the precision, perspective, and creativity that define the New York Photography Awards.

1. Professional Photographer of the Year – Israel'S Attacks On Lebanon. by Murat Sengul (Lebanon)

2. Amateur/Student Photographer of the Year – Flock of Gold by Alex Pansier (Netherlands)

The 2025 Category Winners of the Year

The Category Winners of the Year represent excellence across diverse fields of photography. Each winner has demonstrated precision in their execution, reflecting the distinct perspectives of modern photographic achievements.

Category Winners of the Year (Professional)

1. New York Photography – Reflecting New York by Stefan Falke (United States)

2. Architecture Photography – Orbits in Orbit by Gary Ng (Hong Kong SAR)

3. Editorial Photography – Working at the Tannery by Glenn Goldman (United States)

4. Fine Art Photography – Metamorph by Sonka Skerik (Czech Republic)

5. Nature Photography – The beauty of insects that you don't usually see by Ryuta Suzuki (Japan)

6. People Photography – Vanishing Worlds by Roberto Pazzi (Italy)

Category Winners of the Year (Amateur/Student)

1. Architecture Photography – Once on the Edge by Yuanfeng Mao (United States)

2. Editorial Photography – Why? By João Coelho (Portugal)

3. Nature Photography – Newborn Moon by Allan Andersen (Denmark)

4. People Photography – Mundari culture by Myriam LEPLAT (Belgium)

Discover the complete list of outstanding winners and their awarded masterpieces at https://newyorkphotographyawards.com/winner.php, a celebration of creativity and artistry that defines the contemporary photography landscape.

International Jury & Evaluation

Entries were evaluated by an international panel of professionals across the photography industry, including Gigi Chung (United States), Alessandra Minotti (Italy), Robert Lie (Indonesia), Pieter Clicteur (Belgium), Donell Gumiran (Philippines), Nicholas Duers (United States), Yvon Jolivet (Canada), Abhijit Bose (India), Mieke Douglas (United Kingdom), Dawid Galinski (Poland), Ryo Utsunomiya (Japan), and more.

Through a blind judging process, each submission was judged based on originality, creativity, technical execution, subject matter, and overall impression, ensuring results that are impartial and credible.

“The photographers have proven that photography is more than technical mastery,” said Thomas Brandt, spokesperson for IAA. “Their winning image captures the spirit of creativity in a world constantly in motion — a reminder that great photography does not just reflect reality, but redefines how we see it. As we look ahead to 2026, the New York Photography Awards continues to celebrate those who dare to innovate, inspire, and transform vision into timeless art.”

As the New York Photography Awards concludes its global celebration of creative excellence this year, attention now turns to the 2026 MUSE Photography Awards, an international photography competition that continues to honor photographers who transform vision and emotion into impactful imagery.

For more information or to submit your entry for global winning recognition, please visit https://musephotographyawards.com.

About New York Photography Awards

The New York Photography Awards is an international photography competition that celebrates excellence in photography across all disciplines. Open to photographers, studios, agencies, and creative professionals, the program recognizes images that represents global credibility and acknowledgment within the photography industry.

