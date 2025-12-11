Busch Vacuum Solutions Announced Vacuum Diagnostics Service to Improve Efficiency with Tailored Solutions

Busch has launched Vacuum Diagnostics, a unique complimentary service that systematically assesses and optimizes vacuum equipment.

MAULBURG, GERMANY, December 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inefficiencies in vacuum systems can lead to higher costs or production interruptions. The complimentary Vacuum Diagnostics service from Busch Vacuum Solutions assesses system performance and offers recommendations for improvements, helping to maintain reliable and efficient operation.

Since each application has specific requirements, standardized solutions often do not achieve the best results. That is why at Busch, the process of developing a new or optimizing an existing vacuum solution begins with a detailed assessment of the individual system and its operating conditions.

A vacuum system is more than a single pump. It consists of interconnected components such as valves, gauges, piping, and control units, each affecting overall performance and efficiency. Since each application has specific requirements, standardized solutions often do not achieve the best results. That is why at Busch, the process of developing a new or optimizing an existing vacuum solution begins with a detailed assessment of the individual system and its operating conditions.

System evaluations as the first step
Vacuum Diagnostics includes a comprehensive, on-site assessment of the entire vacuum installation. This entails visual inspections and performance evaluation to identify inefficiencies, detect energy losses, and uncover opportunities to improve productivity. The evaluation covers both existing equipment and overall system design.

Following the assessment, operators receive free recommendations as part of the Vacuum Diagnostics service. These may include goals such as reducing energy use, lowering noise levels, or improving cycle times. The defined priorities then serve as the basis for any potential improvements.

Offering solutions instead of products
Once the requirements are defined, customers have the option to move forward and order the proposed improvements. Busch engineers work closely with them to implement tailored measures. Depending on the system, this may involve upgrading to energy-efficient vacuum pumps, integrating variable speed drives, enhancing control systems, optimizing maintenance schedules, or introducing digital monitoring tools.
The implementation of the measures is carried out to ensure peak performance, reduced operating costs, and minimal downtime. Training and long-term monitoring options help maintain these gains, supported by the global service network from Busch.

About

The Busch Group is one of the world’s largest manufacturers of vacuum pumps, vacuum systems, blowers, compressors and gas abatement systems. Under its umbrella, the group houses two well-known brands: Busch Vacuum Solutions and Pfeiffer Vacuum+Fab Solutions. The gas abatement systems previously offered by centrotherm clean solutions – a former Busch Group brand – are now part of the Pfeiffer portfolio. The extensive product and service offer includes solutions for vacuum, overpressure and abatement applications in all industries, such as food, semiconductors, analytics, chemicals and plastics. This also includes the design and construction of tailor-made vacuum systems and a worldwide service network. The Busch Group is a family business that is managed by the Busch family. More than 8,000 employees in 44 countries worldwide work for the group. Busch is headquartered in Maulburg, Baden-Württemberg, in the tri-country region of Germany, France and Switzerland. The Busch Group manufactures in its 23 own production plants in China, the Czech Republic, France, Germany, India, Romania, South Korea, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, the USA and Vietnam. The Busch Group has an annual consolidated revenue of close to 2 billion Euro.

