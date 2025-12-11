NEBRASKA, December 11 - CONTACT:

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

Gov. Pillen Provides Statement and Information About 2026 Opportunity Zone Designations

LINCOLN, NE – Governor Jim Pillen released the following statement promoting Opportunity Zones and previewing the process the State of Nebraska will use to determine designations next year. Opportunity Zones are economic development tools established as part of the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, signed into law by President Donald J. Trump to help promote investment and drive economic growth in low-income and/or economically disadvantaged communities. The initiative was extended and made permanent through the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA) of 2025.

“Opportunity Zones are powerful tools that help create jobs and growth in areas that need new investment,” said Gov. Pillen. “As we work through this process, we’re grateful for President Trump’s support of these community-changing efforts. We can help revitalize neighborhoods and build new, long-lasting opportunities – which are good for taxpayers across our state and great for Nebraska’s economic growth too.”

Updated data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s yearly American Community Survey is scheduled to be released tomorrow, Thursday, Dec. 11 and will be used to determine Opportunity Zone census tract eligibility based on the poverty and income requirements outlined in the OBBBA.

It’s anticipated that additional information will be released from the federal government about Opportunity Zone census tracts in early 2026, including the certification of which tracts are eligible.

Next spring, the Nebraska Department of Economic Development (DED) will issue additional guidance.

The U.S. Treasury Department will begin accepting Opportunity Zone nominations from states beginning July 1, 2026 and will have 90 days to review/approve. Census tracts approved by the U.S. Treasury Department for Opportunity Zone designation go into effect on January 1, 2027.

For questions, please contact ded.opportunityzones@nebraska.gov.