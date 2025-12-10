Senate Bill 1019 Printer's Number 1354

PENNSYLVANIA, December 10 - is actively working to recommence production after

routine maintenance or a vis major event; or

(ii) December 31, 2050.

(2) After the applicable time period specified under

paragraph (1), excess generation shall be subject to an

annual net metered accounting period, and compensation to the

customer-generator for any remaining excess generation shall

be capped at the avoided cost.

(3) A customer-generator shall be responsible for

interconnection costs and distribution system upgrades

related to the interconnection of the customer-generator's

facility in accordance with the commission's regulations.

(4) The commission, in collaboration with the Office of

Consumer Advocate, electric distribution companies and solar

energy organizations, may establish, by order, a cap on the

total megawatts of customer-generators that are eligible for

safe harbor under this subsection. A cap established under

this paragraph may not exceed a defined percentage of each

electric distribution company's default service peak load. A

net-metered customer-generator that has an interconnection

agreement with an electric distribution company that was

executed before September 1, 2025, qualifies for safe harbor

under this subsection and may not be excluded by a cap

established under this paragraph.

(c) Preferred-site virtual meter aggregation projects.--

(1) Notwithstanding subsection (a) or (b), excess

generation from virtual meter aggregation proj ects that are

constructed on a preferred site and that commence op eration

after the effective date of this paragraph shall receive full

retail value at the applicable rate schedule of the dependent

