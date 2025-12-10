Senate Bill 1019 Printer's Number 1354
PENNSYLVANIA, December 10 - is actively working to recommence production after
routine maintenance or a vis major event; or
(ii) December 31, 2050.
(2) After the applicable time period specified under
paragraph (1), excess generation shall be subject to an
annual net metered accounting period, and compensation to the
customer-generator for any remaining excess generation shall
be capped at the avoided cost.
(3) A customer-generator shall be responsible for
interconnection costs and distribution system upgrades
related to the interconnection of the customer-generator's
facility in accordance with the commission's regulations.
(4) The commission, in collaboration with the Office of
Consumer Advocate, electric distribution companies and solar
energy organizations, may establish, by order, a cap on the
total megawatts of customer-generators that are eligible for
safe harbor under this subsection. A cap established under
this paragraph may not exceed a defined percentage of each
electric distribution company's default service peak load. A
net-metered customer-generator that has an interconnection
agreement with an electric distribution company that was
executed before September 1, 2025, qualifies for safe harbor
under this subsection and may not be excluded by a cap
established under this paragraph.
(c) Preferred-site virtual meter aggregation projects.--
(1) Notwithstanding subsection (a) or (b), excess
generation from virtual meter aggregation proj ects that are
constructed on a preferred site and that commence op eration
after the effective date of this paragraph shall receive full
retail value at the applicable rate schedule of the dependent
