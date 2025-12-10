Senate Resolution 203 Printer's Number 1355
PENNSYLVANIA, December 10 - PRINTER'S NO. 1355
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
203
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY CULVER, PICOZZI, BROOKS, HUGHES, BARTOLOTTA,
TARTAGLIONE, FONTANA, MARTIN, BROWN, HAYWOOD, VOGEL, STREET,
J. WARD, STEFANO, CAPPELLETTI AND COSTA, DECEMBER 10, 2025
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, DECEMBER 10, 2025
A RESOLUTION
Recognizing the month of November 2025 as "Lung Cancer Awareness
Month" in Pennsylvania.
WHEREAS, Lung cancer continues to be the leading cause of
cancer deaths of men and women in both the United States and
Pennsylvania; and
WHEREAS, There have been improvements in lung cancer survival
rates and early detection across this Commonwealth; and
WHEREAS, More people in Pennsylvania are living longer after
lung cancer diagnosis; and
WHEREAS, Early diagnosis rates have increased by 10%, which
places Pennsylvania at 18 out of 50 compared to other states and
17 of 51 for lung cancer screening rates among other states and
the District of Columbia; and
WHEREAS, Over the last five years there has been a 14%
improvement for the rate of new lung cancer cases in
Pennsylvania, ranking Pennsylvania at 32 of 51 in comparison to
other states and the District of Columbia; and
