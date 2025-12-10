Senate Resolution 203 Printer's Number 1355

PENNSYLVANIA, December 10 - PRINTER'S NO. 1355

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

203

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY CULVER, PICOZZI, BROOKS, HUGHES, BARTOLOTTA,

TARTAGLIONE, FONTANA, MARTIN, BROWN, HAYWOOD, VOGEL, STREET,

J. WARD, STEFANO, CAPPELLETTI AND COSTA, DECEMBER 10, 2025

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, DECEMBER 10, 2025

A RESOLUTION

Recognizing the month of November 2025 as "Lung Cancer Awareness

Month" in Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, Lung cancer continues to be the leading cause of

cancer deaths of men and women in both the United States and

Pennsylvania; and

WHEREAS, There have been improvements in lung cancer survival

rates and early detection across this Commonwealth; and

WHEREAS, More people in Pennsylvania are living longer after

lung cancer diagnosis; and

WHEREAS, Early diagnosis rates have increased by 10%, which

places Pennsylvania at 18 out of 50 compared to other states and

17 of 51 for lung cancer screening rates among other states and

the District of Columbia; and

WHEREAS, Over the last five years there has been a 14%

improvement for the rate of new lung cancer cases in

Pennsylvania, ranking Pennsylvania at 32 of 51 in comparison to

other states and the District of Columbia; and

