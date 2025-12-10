Senate Resolution 200 Printer's Number 1357

PENNSYLVANIA, December 10 - sent a letter to legislative leaders regarding the

implementation of recommendations contained in the report and

stating that the release of the report would risk jeopardizing

the safety of the Governor, the Lieutenant Governor and others;

and

WHEREAS, There are security concerns related to a full public

review of all of the security records, reports and plans

associated with an investigation into the attack of the

Governor's residence; therefore be it

RESOLVED, That a Special Committee be established to

investigate all matters concerning the attack at the Governor's

mansion, including the report of former PSP Commissioner Jeffrey

Miller and his consulting company, and any upgrades and

expenditures relating to upgrades to security at the Governor's

mansion; and be it further

RESOLVED, That the Special Committee be authorized to:

(1) Send for individuals and papers and subpoena

witnesses, documents, including electronically stored

information, and other materials under the hand and seal of

the chairperson.

(2) Administer oaths to witnesses.

(3) Take testimony.

(4) Prepare and file pleadings and other legal

documents.

(5) Conduct interviews, take statements and any other

investigative steps as determined by the chairperson.

(6) Employ counsel and staff for the use of the

chairperson and the Special Committee;

and be it further

RESOLVED, That the Senate Sergeant-at-Arms or his designee

20250SR0200PN1357 - 2 -

