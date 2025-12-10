Senate Resolution 200 Printer's Number 1357
PENNSYLVANIA, December 10 - sent a letter to legislative leaders regarding the
implementation of recommendations contained in the report and
stating that the release of the report would risk jeopardizing
the safety of the Governor, the Lieutenant Governor and others;
and
WHEREAS, There are security concerns related to a full public
review of all of the security records, reports and plans
associated with an investigation into the attack of the
Governor's residence; therefore be it
RESOLVED, That a Special Committee be established to
investigate all matters concerning the attack at the Governor's
mansion, including the report of former PSP Commissioner Jeffrey
Miller and his consulting company, and any upgrades and
expenditures relating to upgrades to security at the Governor's
mansion; and be it further
RESOLVED, That the Special Committee be authorized to:
(1) Send for individuals and papers and subpoena
witnesses, documents, including electronically stored
information, and other materials under the hand and seal of
the chairperson.
(2) Administer oaths to witnesses.
(3) Take testimony.
(4) Prepare and file pleadings and other legal
documents.
(5) Conduct interviews, take statements and any other
investigative steps as determined by the chairperson.
(6) Employ counsel and staff for the use of the
chairperson and the Special Committee;
and be it further
RESOLVED, That the Senate Sergeant-at-Arms or his designee
20250SR0200PN1357 - 2 -
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.