USDA Announces $700 Million Regenerative Agriculture Pilot Program

BANDERA, TX, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The U.S. Department of Agriculture has announced a $700 million national pilot program to accelerate the transition to regenerative agriculture, a farming approach that rebuilds soil health to produce more nutritious food while strengthening long-term farm resilience. This initiative marks the first agricultural program launched in support of the Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) mandate and represents the first major agricultural action taken following the MAHA Commission reports released earlier this year.Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins made the announcement in Washington, D.C., joined by Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz, and two nationally respected regenerative farmers. Among them was Rick Clark , a large-scale regenerative farmer from Indiana, co-founder of American Regeneration, and a featured voice in the award-winning documentary Common Ground. Also present was Blake Alexandre of Alexandre Family Farm in California, one of the country’s first certified regenerative dairies and a pioneer in bringing regenerative practices into large-scale livestock and dairy operations. Both farmers participated in an honorary roundtable following the announcement, representing producers who are demonstrating the viability of regenerative agriculture at scale.Secretary Rollins emphasized that the new program will allow farmers to pursue whole-farm regenerative planning through a single, streamlined application within the Natural Resources Conservation Service. She stated that protecting and rebuilding American topsoil is essential for the long-term productivity of U.S. agriculture and fundamental to the health of future generations.The new pilot aligns with the MAHA Commission’s focus on improving national health outcomes by strengthening the nutrient quality of the food supply and reducing reliance on harmful chemicals. The Commission’s recommendations, released earlier this year, underscored the connection between soil health, chronic disease, and the well-being of America’s children.Farmers and advocates welcomed the announcement as long-awaited federal recognition of the soil-health movement. Rick Clark noted that the invitation to speak at the roundtable signaled an important shift in Washington. “To see regenerative agriculture recognized at the highest levels of government is incredibly encouraging,” he said. “Being asked to represent farmers in this conversation shows that the USDA is finally listening to producers who have proven that regenerative systems work at scale.”California regenerative dairy producer Blake Alexandre, whose family farm has become a model for holistic climate-smart dairy management, expressed similar optimism about the program’s potential to reduce erosion, improve water systems, and elevate food nutrient density nationwide.Secretary Kennedy called the program an “off-ramp” from chemical dependency, offering farmers a practical pathway toward nutrient-dense food production and a healthier future for children across the country.The program will support farmers transitioning from conventional or organic systems to regenerative management. Eligible practices include cover cropping, reduced tillage, diverse plantings, integrated livestock management, advanced water stewardship, and other approaches that build soil carbon, strengthen biodiversity, enhance water retention, and increase nutrient density.Ryland Engelhart, co-founder of Kiss the Ground and co-founder of American Regeneration, celebrated the USDA’s announcement as a milestone moment. “This announcement is a dream come true,” he said. “After advocating for regenerative agriculture for more than a decade, this confirms that the future of farming in America is regenerative. It is inspiring to see the USDA recognize this and take meaningful steps to fund soil health as the basis of societal health.” American Regeneration is a national organization dedicated to accelerating the transition to regenerative agriculture through farmer support, community education, scientific resources, and policy leadership. The organization works to restore soil health as a foundation for human health, rural prosperity, and ecological resilience.

