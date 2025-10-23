Poll: Strong Majority of Texas Republicans Support Banning Harmful Pesticides

The findings challenge long-held assumptions about Republican attitudes toward agricultural chemicals and corporate influence in policymaking.

BANDERA, TX, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- American Regeneration , a project dedicated to advancing regenerative agriculture practices, today shared a new statewide poll from Hunt Research revealing that Texas Republicans overwhelmingly support banning synthetic pesticides and herbicides linked to serious health risks. The findings challenge long-held assumptions about Republican attitudes toward agricultural chemicals and corporate influence in policymaking.In the October survey of likely 2026 GOP primary voters, respondents were asked:“Would you be more or less likely to vote for a Republican candidate who supports banning the use of synthetic pesticides and herbicides with documented risks to human health, including cancer and other serious illnesses?”The results were unequivocal: 77.5% said they would be more likely to vote for a Republican candidate favoring such a ban. Only 8.5% said they would be less likely to support a candidate backing pesticide restrictions.The survey underscores a growing demand among GOP voters for leaders who will prioritize clean food, safe water, and healthy communities over agribusiness lobbying interests.Kelly Ryerson, Co-Executive Director of American Regeneration and MAHA advocate stated: “This poll shows that protecting families from harmful chemicals is a unifying Republican value. Texas voters want leaders who put health before corporate interests, and all candidates in 2026 should take note. Pesticide safety has become a winning issue at both the state and federal levels that will continue to gain momentum at the ballot box."Travis McCormick, Founder of Make Texans Healthy Again stated: “The Make America Healthy Again movement has awakened the sleeping giant. Almost every family in Texas has been affected by chronic disease, and people are realizing that prevention starts long before the doctor’s office — with the food we eat and how it’s grown. Texans are ready to reclaim their health and their future, and they expect their leaders to join them.”The poll results make clear that Texas voters are driving a shift in sentiment around toxic chemicals which could soon influence pesticide policy discussions at the federal level.For press inquiries, contact Kelly Ryerson at kelly@americanregeneration.org.American Regeneration is a 501c3 fiscally sponsored project dedicated to restoring soil health and human health by educating the public, farmers, and lawmakers on the benefits of regenerative agriculture.

