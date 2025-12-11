New Year, Old Problem: Teqtivity Analysis Shows Companies Can't Account for IT Assets Purchased in 2025

Organizations enter 2026 unable to track billions in technology investments from previous year

CERRITOS, CA, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As organizations finalize their 2025 fiscal year reporting, a concerning pattern has emerged: many companies cannot accurately account for IT assets purchased throughout the year, according to analysis by Teqtivity , a leading IT Asset Management solutions provider."Every January, IT leaders face the same uncomfortable truth: they can't tell you exactly what they bought last year, where it went, or who's using it," explains Hiren Hasmukh, CEO and Founder of Teqtivity. "Organizations spent millions on technology in 2025, but without proper asset tracking, they're essentially flying blind into the new year."The pattern reveals a fundamental disconnect between purchasing and visibility. Organizations buy laptops, tablets, phones, and other equipment throughout the year, but without systematic tracking, assets disappear into departments, home offices, and storage closets – invisible until an audit forces the uncomfortable conversation.The Real Cost of Poor VisibilityThe implications extend beyond simple inventory confusion:- Budget Planning Uncertainty: Organizations can't accurately forecast 2026 needs without knowing what they already have- Compliance Risks: Missing assets create gaps in security protocols and regulatory reporting- Wasted Spending: Companies repurchase equipment they already own because they can't locate existing assets- Security Vulnerabilities: Untracked devices become unmonitored endpoints"The irony is that this problem is completely preventable," notes Hasmukh. "Organizations that implement proper IT Asset Management from day one know exactly what they bought in 2025, where it is, and how it's being used."Breaking the Cycle- Forward-thinking organizations are taking a different approach as they enter 2026:- Real-time Asset Tracking: Implementing systems that capture asset information at the point of purchase- Automated Lifecycle Management: Tracking assets from procurement through deployment to retirement- Cross-departmental Visibility: Ensuring IT, Finance, and Operations teams share a single source of truth- Proactive Planning: Using accurate asset data to make informed decisions about 2026 technology investments"2026 doesn't have to be another year of playing catch-up," Hasmukh emphasizes. "When you know what you have, you can focus on strategic decisions instead of scrambling to account for missing equipment."For organizations determined to break the cycle, the path forward is clear: invest in visibility before investing in more assets. The alternative is continuing a toxic cycle, and entering 2027 with the same questions about 2026 purchases.For more information about Teqtivity's IT asset management solutions, visit www.teqtivity.com About TeqtivityTeqtivity is a provider of IT asset management (ITAM) solutions designed to help businesses track and manage their IT assets throughout their entire lifecycle. Teqtivity's software provides businesses with the visibility they need to make informed decisions about their assets, helping them save time and money. To learn more about Teqtivity, please visit www.teqtivity.com

