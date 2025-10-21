Teqtivity Analysis: Hidden IT Assets Draining Budgets as Organizations Prepare for Q4 Planning

Teqtivity reveals that shadow IT and forgotten assets cost companies thousands annually, with most organizations lacking visibility into technology inventory.

CERRITOS, CA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As organizations enter the critical Q4 planning season, new analysis from Teqtivity reveals that hidden and forgotten IT assets are silently draining corporate budgets, with most companies unable to accurately account for their technology investments.The findings come at a crucial time as finance and IT leaders prepare year-end budgets and evaluate technology spending for 2026. According to industry data, organizations typically waste nearly 20% of their IT budgets on unused or underutilized technology. This is money that could be redirected toward strategic initiatives."We're seeing a consistent pattern across industries," explains Hiren Hasmukh, CEO and Founder of Teqtivity. "Companies are bleeding money on assets they've forgotten about, duplicate subscriptions they don't need, and equipment sitting unused in storage. The worst part is that most companies don't even know it's happening."The Hidden Cost of Poor Asset VisibilityThe problem extends beyond simple waste. Research shows that organizations without proper IT asset management face multiple financial risks:- Ghost assets: Equipment and software that companies continue paying for despite being unused or forgotten- Shadow IT: Unauthorized tools and subscriptions that bypass official procurement, creating security risks and redundant spending- Missed depreciation: Failure to properly track asset lifecycles leads to tax implications and inaccurate financial reporting- Emergency purchasing: Lack of inventory visibility forces reactive buying at premium pricesThe problem is compounded by tool sprawl and system fragmentation. As organizations add more management platforms and tracking solutions, the complexity ironically makes it harder to maintain accurate visibility. Licensing costs continue climbing while actual control diminishes, which is a costly paradox for IT and finance leaders.The Q4 OpportunityAs organizations finalize 2025 budgets and plan for 2026, Hasmukh emphasizes that Q4 presents a strategic window for improvement."October and November is when finance teams scrutinize every line item," notes Hasmukh. "Organizations that take this time to establish proper asset visibility don't just save money. They gain the foundation for smarter decision-making throughout the next fiscal year."Effective IT asset management provides several immediate benefits:- Budget accuracy: Real-time visibility into technology spending enables precise forecasting- Cost recovery: Identifying unused assets and redundant subscriptions frees up budget for strategic investments- Compliance readiness: Complete asset tracking ensures organizations can meet regulatory requirements and audit demands- Strategic planning: Understanding current technology inventory informs better decisions about future purchasesBeyond Cost SavingsWhile financial benefits are significant, Hasmukh points out that proper asset management delivers value across multiple departments."This isn't just an IT problem or a finance problem," he emphasizes. "When organizations lack asset visibility, it affects cybersecurity, compliance, HR operations, and strategic planning. You can't protect what you don't know exists, and you can't optimize what you can't measure."As tariff uncertainties and economic pressures continue to challenge organizations, the ability to maximize existing technology investments becomes increasingly critical. Companies that establish strong asset management practices now position themselves to navigate these challenges more effectively.Taking ActionFor organizations preparing Q4 budgets, Hasmukh recommends starting with three fundamental questions:- Do we have a complete, accurate inventory of our technology assets?- Can we track the full lifecycle and costs of each asset?- Do our IT and Finance teams share real-time visibility into technology spending?"If you can't answer 'yes' to all three questions, you're likely wasting money right now," concludes Hasmukh. "The good news is that establishing proper asset visibility is more accessible than most organizations realize—and the ROI shows up almost immediately."For more information about implementing effective IT asset management practices, visit www.teqtivity.com About TeqtivityTeqtivity is a provider of IT asset management (ITAM) solutions designed to help businesses track and manage their IT assets throughout their entire lifecycle. Teqtivity's software provides businesses with the visibility they need to make informed decisions about their assets, helping them save time and money while improving security and compliance. To learn more about Teqtivity, please visit www.teqtivity.com

