Schuck your support behind reef restorations

Release date: 07/12/25

Seafood lovers, restaurants and volunteers are coming together to deliver a new initiative to build community shellfish reefs and support the algal bloom recovery.

Shells for Reefs encourages South Australians to enjoy our world-class seafood this summer, drop off the shells for recycling and get involved in the community-led projects underway.

A family day is highlighting this hands-on approach at Henley Square today, helping children to learn more about shellfish reefs and how the filter-feeding ecosystems provide a natural defence against events such as the algal bloom.

The public can bring their own shells that will be used for new reef habitat along the state’s coastline – a key part of the Government’s $102.5 million summer plan.

Today’s community event is another way South Australians can drop off shells of seafood they consume at home.

Designated collection bins have been established at Port Noarlunga Jetty and Burnside Civic Centre, in addition to the Tennyson Dunes site set up last week.

Hospitality businesses and event organisers can also play their role over the festive period by donating shells through fish habitat charity OzFish.

These donations – from the community and industry – will help create a reef restoration project at Largs Bay using more than nine tonnes of recycled oyster, mussel and scallop shells.

The State Government will also invest in 25 additional community reefs across the Yorke and Eyre Peninsulas and Kangaroo Island, with sites to be chosen in partnership with local councils, community groups and Traditional Owners.

The University of Adelaide and OzFish will be involved in delivering the projects.

Volunteers will sort and sanitise donated shells at Garden Island and other regional sites before putting them in degradable metal cages or mesh bags, which will then be placed on the seafloor to create the foundation for new shellfish reefs.

A new volunteer portal – listing programs and events the community can contribute to, including shellfish restorations – is available on the Government’s dedicated algal bloom site: algalbloom.sa.gov.au/get-involved.

It comes as the summer plan’s latest measure is rolled out – a share of $1 million for community groups and not-for-profit organisations to build new coastal infrastructure in areas impacted by the bloom, with grants of up to $50,000 available.

Applications for coastal infrastructure grants are open until Friday, 9 January. Click here for more information.

Quotes

Attributable to Lucy Hood

Restoring shellfish reefs will help create healthy, resilient marine ecosystems – and everyone can get involved in supporting these projects.

We heard at our community forums that it’s important to get kids involved, which is why a family day is a fun and accessible way for the next generation to learn and engage in the algal bloom recovery.

Whether you’re enjoying a plate of South Australia’s world-class oysters at home or a restaurant committed to doing their bit, there are now more ways for all of us to recycle valuable shells over the critical summer months.

Attributable to Ocean Bar and Kitchen owner and chef Adam Swanson

The quality of South Australian oysters right now is among the best I’ve seen in more than 20 years in the industry.

Enjoying a seafood feast during the festive season, then recycling oyster and other bivalve shells to support the creation of new reefs, is the perfect way to contribute to the algal bloom recovery.

Attributable to University of Adelaide marine ecologist Dr Dominic McAfee

Native oysters are very important for the marine environment. Oysters are filter feeders that consume phytoplankton and other small algae suspended in the water, and this includes some types of algae blooms.

Oysters open their shells and draw water across their gills, filtering out microscopic algae and other particles for food.

The native oysters that would grow on the new reef restorations are being restored for their ecological benefits like water filtration. They are not to be harvested for food.