Casting and Creative Team Announced for The Phil Collins Story

Touring North American in 2026 Seth Eliser, Lead Vocals Max Cadman, Lead Vocals at Select Performances

New Tour Dates Added to North American Tour Making It a 55-City Run

The excitement from fans has been immediate, and we’re proud to honor Phil Collins’ legacy by adding 12 new cities to the tour.” — Gilles Paquin, Paquin Entertainment Group’s CEO

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Phil Collins Story has unveiled its casting and creative team for the world-premiere docu-concert celebrating the life, career, and legendary music of the Academy Award, Grammy, and Golden Globe–winning artist. The production kicks off its 55-city North American tour on February 3, 2026, in Syracuse, NY.The cast is led by Seth Eliser (Lead Vocals) and Max Cadman (Lead Vocals at select performances) joined by Sachio Nang (Music Director) and band members Jimmy Kowalczyk, Miles Ahlstrom, and Henry Altenberg. Produced by Paquin Exhibitions & Theatrical and Maple Tree Entertainment , The Phil Collins Story is written and staged by Maple Tree’s Dean Elliott, creator of the fan-favorite The Simon and Garfunkel Story. Completing the creative team are David Heguy (LX Design), Teddy Woosley (Audio Design) and Taylor Edelle Stuart (Projection Design).“The excitement from fans has been immediate, and we’re proud to honor Phil Collins’ legacy by adding 12 new cities to the tour,” said Gilles Paquin, Paquin Entertainment Group’s CEO. “Every element was designed to connect with fans old and new. We can’t wait for audiences to experience the show,” added Elliot.Newly added stops on the tour include Syracuse, NY; Peekskill, NY; Baltimore, MD; Orlando, FL; The Villages, FL; Kansas City, MO; Oklahoma City, OK; San Antonio, TX; Houston, TX; Mesa, AZ; Napa, CA; Monterey, CA; Boise, ID; and Airway Heights, WA. Additional international dates are planned for 2027.About the Phil Collins Story: Chronicling Collins’ chart-topping success from his time with Genesis to his celebrated solo career - including two Disney animated feature soundtracks. The Phil Collins Story connects audiences to the artist’s distinctive style through powerful visuals, emotional storytelling, and world-class musicianship. This immersive, live musical journey showcases talent from around the world, state-of-the-art audio, dynamic projections, and intricate lighting design.For booking inquiries and tour information, contact Paquin Artists Agency (Canada) and United Talent Agency (United States). For tour dates and tickets, visit philcollinsstory.com and follow @philcollinsstory on social media.About Paquin Entertainment GroupPaquin Entertainment Group is a full-service arts and entertainment company. Established in 1985, it has evolved into a multi-faceted powerhouse representing world renowned artists, one of a kind immersive experiences, exciting theatrical productions, and global brands. Paquin Entertainment Group’s diverse portfolio includes Paquin Artists Agency, Paquin Exhibitions & Theatrical, and Paquin Partnerships. With offices throughout North America, Paquin Entertainment Group continues to expand globally, serving as a catalyst for connection, innovation and inspiration through music, arts, and culture. www.paquinentertainment.com

The team that brought you the smash hit tour The Simon & Garfunkel Story has done it again with an all-new docu-concert: The Phil Collins Story!

