IMG Artists Launches Women of Americana Tour, Celebrating the Voices That Shaped American Music

Women of Americana: A Celebration of American Music

IMG Artists announces Women of Americana: A Celebration of American Music will tour North America in 2026. The concerts feature Cristina Vane and Brennen Leigh.

Americana music has touched my soul deeply, and to be a part of a project that honors the tradition and influence of formidable women in the genre is a total blessing.” — Cristina Vane

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Coinciding with the United States’ upcoming semiquincentennial, IMG Artists is pleased to announce Women of Americana: A Celebration of American Music , produced by Eli Wolf, will tour North America kicking off February 20, 2026, at BIG ARTS in Sanibel, Florida, featuring Cristina Vane and Brennen Leigh . The performance includes songs made famous by iconic artists like Brandi Carlile, Emmy Lou Harris, Alison Krauss, Dolly Parton and more. Titles like “Blowin’ In The Wind” (Joan Baez), “Angel From Montgomery” (Bonnie Raitt), “Car Wheels On A Gravel Road” (Lucinda Williams), “Can The Circle Be Unbroken” (The Carter Family), and more. Accompanying video projections make this concert a multi-media event. Additional tour and ticket information can be found a www.womenofamericanatour.com Early folk, gospel, and western swing musicians laid the groundwork for Americana, extending back to the founding mothers and fathers of country music, including Hank Williams, Woody Guthrie, and the Carter Family. From the mid-20th century through the present day, more singer-songwriter luminaries followed: Bob Dylan, The Band, Sister Rosetta Tharpe, Bonnie Raitt, Lucinda Williams, Rosanne Cash, Emmylou Harris, and Brandi Carlile. Women of Americana is a heartfelt celebration that isn’t just a concert—it’s an exuberant exploration of this expansive and singular American genre that planted the roots of American music.Songwriter, singer, slide guitar and clawhammer banjo player Cristina Vane has an extensive touring history and has provided direct support for Molly Tuttle, Bob Weir, Wynonna Judd, Sam Bush, and Willi Carlisle just to name a few.Cristina states, “Americana music has touched my soul deeply, and to be a part of a project that honors the tradition and influence of formidable women in the genre like Bonnie Raitt and Sister Rosetta Tharpe is a total blessing,” Cristina continues, “As a songwriter myself, I am also excited to celebrate the legacy of people like John Prine and Lucinda Williams, who have written some of the best songs out there.”Brennen Leigh, an American songwriter, guitar player, mandolin player and singer whose to-the-point storytelling style has elevated her to cult icon status, says, “Women have been a consistent thread running through Americana Music from its very start, from the original Carter Family (Maybelle Carter invented the style all modern guitar playing is based on) to folks like Lucinda Williams, who elevated rural American songwriting to a new level of literature.” Brennen concludes, “These artists have inspired me my entire life, and I’m thrilled to embark on this journey, sharing my personal insights and experience, taken from a lifetime of touring, writing and studying our diverse and expansive genre.”Get the full tour schedule and ticket information at www.womenofamericanatour.com Cristina VaneSongwriter, singer, slide guitar and clawhammer banjo player Cristina Vane has a breadth and depth of serious musical skill. Cristina’s half American, half Guatemalan heritage is as unique as her sound. She is a product of a merging of numerous worlds – her classic rock, 90s indie, and heavier roots with her passion for pre-war blues, old time fiddle banjo music, country and bluegrass. She has an extensive touring history and has provided direct support for Molly Tuttle, Bob Weir, Wynonna Judd, Sam Bush, Nikki Lane, Arlo McKinley and Willi Carlisle just to name a few. Cristina has been mentioned in Rolling Stone Country and NPR and was featured in the Bank of America ad for Ken Burns’ Country Music documentary.Brennen LeighBrennen Leigh is an American songwriter, guitar player, mandolin player and singer whose to-the-point storytelling style has elevated her to cult icon status in Europe, Scandinavia, the United States, South America and the United Kingdom. Her songs have been recorded by Lee Ann Womack, Rodney Crowell, Sunny Sweeney, Charley Crockett and many others. As renowned for her musicianship as she is for her writing, it’s easy to see how Leigh caught the ear of greats like Guy Clark and David Olney, who described her writing as “tender, violent, sentimental, foolish and wise, she is always Brennen. Confident and at ease with herself, without being a jerk about it.”Eli Wolf, ProducerEli Wolf is a producer, executive producer, A&R person, and music executive. Eli began his career at Blue Note Records, where he was mentored by Bruce Lundvall. In his 20-plus years in the music business, Eli has A&R-ed and produced a wide array of artists spanning diverse genres, including singer-songwriter, alternative, country, Americana, R&B, pop, hip-hop, indie rock, jazz, world, classical, and film soundtrack. Career milestones include working closely with Grammy-winning artist Norah Jones since the beginning of her career; conceptualizing, executive producing, and A&R-ing Al Green’s Grammy-winning album Lay it Down; signing and producing Grammy-winning hip-hop/jazz crossover artist Robert Glasper; and signing and A&R-ing singer-songwriter Amos Lee. Eli produced Norah Jones’s album, Day Breaks, which charted at #2 on the Billboard Top 200 and has, to date, sold over one million albums worldwide. Additional career highlights include projects with Grammy-winning artists Willie Nelson, Elvis Costello, The Roots, Anita Baker, Wynton Marsalis, Angelique Kidjo and Brittany Howard.IMG ArtistsThe performing arts are an essential part of the human experience. We at IMG Artists are proud to play our part within the cultural ecosystem and are dedicated to connecting artists, creators and organizations with new, emerging and loyal audiences. Artist, tour and project management relies on passionate, empathetic, insightful multi-skilled individuals who are dedicated to their work. For forty years, IMG Artists’ team has provided the expertise, direction and support needed to develop artistically, commercially and strategically successful careers for an illustrious roster of artists and projects across three continents. We encourage collaboration and innovation within the cultural industries and forge distinctive relationships and partnerships to craft and advance endeavors that benefit our artists and projects, but also audiences, partners and intra-industry colleagues around the world. In addition to supporting artistic talent, we are committed to the care and development of each member of the IMGA Team. The majority of our managers and senior team have been with the company since internships or first jobs or returned to the company after exploring other roles. We want to make sure that IMGA is a place where people are respected and encouraged, so that today’s assistant managers and interns are tomorrow’s leaders.

