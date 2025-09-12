Studycat Head of Learning Jake Whiddon appointed Education Advisor to WAH Foundation

Jake Whiddon and Mateo Solares, Studycat Language Lab cambodia entrance. Jake Whiddon and Mateo Solares from Studycat, with WAH Team at Kampong Chhnang. Jake Whiddon teaching children with Studycat English App.

Partnership expands access to quality language learning programs in rural Cambodia through proven educational technology

This partnership allows us to see how educational technology can create real impact in communities that need it most. It's incredibly rewarding to support WAH's mission directly.” — Jake Whiddon

HONG KONG, HONG KONG, September 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Studycat announces that Jake Whiddon, Head of Learning, has been appointed Education Advisor to WAH Foundation on a voluntary basis. This partnership strengthens ongoing collaboration between Studycat, WAH Foundation, and The Atlas Foundation to improve children's English language learning opportunities in rural Cambodia.

With 20 years of Asia education experience, Whiddon brings expertise in young learner programs, teacher training, school operations, and educational technology implementation to WAH's mission of improving lives through education, water, and healthcare in rural communities.

The appointment supports WAH's Language Learning Lab in Kampong Chhnang, which completed its first pilot year with measurable outcomes. The program demonstrates how research-backed apps can address childeren's language learning and educational challenges in underserved communities.

Whiddon's hands-on approach will help expand evidence-based programs through training, partner connections, and research validation. His role demonstrates how educational technology companies can support community-based initiatives while maintaining focus on measurable results.

Studycat's ongoing support includes providing Studycat English app access, expertise, and Jake Whiddon's valuable contributions to WAH's educational work. This collaboration demonstrates Studycat's purpose and commitment to helping children worldwide discover opportunities.

About Studycat

Studycat inspires children worldwide to discover new languages through educational apps that make learning feel like play. Our five apps—English, Spanish, French, German, and Chinese—are available on iOS and Android devices, earning over 37,000 five-star reviews from families globally.

For more information, please visit Studycat.com

About WAH Foundation

WAH Foundation improves lives through education, water, and healthcare initiatives in rural communities across Cambodia.

Legal Disclaimer:

