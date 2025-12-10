City announces nine recipients of 2026 Affordable Housing Trust Fund awards

The City of Lawrence is allocating Affordable Housing Trust Fund awards to nine projects as part of the 2026 grant cycle. The total awards for 2026 will be $1,200,000. The Lawrence City Commission approved the awards during their meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 9, 2025.

Projects include new affordable housing development, affordable housing repair and rehabilitation, accessibility modifications, housing vouchers, and affordable housing community engagement. These projects advance the City’s strategic commitment to strong, welcoming neighborhoods with access to safe and affordable housing.

The nine organizations and projects selected to receive funds in 2026 are listed below:

Douglas County | Housing Stabilization Collaborative: $150,000

The HSC program operates year-round with continuous intake, offering rental and utility assistance to cost-burdened renters who have received eviction notices or who have disconnected utilities, as those applicants are in great danger of eviction and potential homelessness. This work will contribute to reduced evictions, fewer emergency shelter intakes, and stronger partnerships with landlords and utility providers — directly supporting the City’s strategic plan goals to decrease both housing stress and homelessness.

The HSC program operates year-round with continuous intake, offering rental and utility assistance to cost-burdened renters who have received eviction notices or who have disconnected utilities, as those applicants are in great danger of eviction and potential homelessness. This work will contribute to reduced evictions, fewer emergency shelter intakes, and stronger partnerships with landlords and utility providers — directly supporting the City’s strategic plan goals to decrease both housing stress and homelessness. Flint Hills Holdings | Poehler Lofts: $20,000

Poehler Lofts is an existing Low Income Housing Tax Credit/market rate multifamily development. Funds from the Affordable Housing Trust Fund will be used to replace some existing HVAC Units, replace the sewer line, and perform necessary masonry repairs on the exterior of the building.

Poehler Lofts is an existing Low Income Housing Tax Credit/market rate multifamily development. Funds from the Affordable Housing Trust Fund will be used to replace some existing HVAC Units, replace the sewer line, and perform necessary masonry repairs on the exterior of the building. Floret Hill: $500,000

Floret Hill is a new construction rental community project for seniors and families. This development would consist of three-story multifamily units, two-story residential townhomes with garages, and two-story townhomes. It is currently proposing 121 affordable units with a mix of one-, two-, and three- bedroom units and targets area median income levels between 30% and 60% AMI. It would be one of the first and largest affordable housing developments on the west side of Lawrence.

Floret Hill is a new construction rental community project for seniors and families. This development would consist of three-story multifamily units, two-story residential townhomes with garages, and two-story townhomes. It is currently proposing 121 affordable units with a mix of one-, two-, and three- bedroom units and targets area median income levels between 30% and 60% AMI. It would be one of the first and largest affordable housing developments on the west side of Lawrence. Independence, Inc. | Accessible Housing Program: $75,000

The Independence, Inc. Accessible Housing Program seeks to assist seniors and people with disabilities with qualifying incomes in Lawrence, Kansas to make needed accessibility modifications in order to stay safely and independently in their homes. The program would be available to both homeowners and renters. Common modifications include, but are not limited to: entry ramps, accessible showers, accessible shower heads, grab bars, widening of doorways for walker/wheelchair access, and ADA height toilets.

The Independence, Inc. Accessible Housing Program seeks to assist seniors and people with disabilities with qualifying incomes in Lawrence, Kansas to make needed accessibility modifications in order to stay safely and independently in their homes. The program would be available to both homeowners and renters. Common modifications include, but are not limited to: entry ramps, accessible showers, accessible shower heads, grab bars, widening of doorways for walker/wheelchair access, and ADA height toilets. Lawrence–Douglas County Housing Authority | Tiny Homes: $180,000

The LDCHA, in partnership with Peaslee Tech, proposes the development of two fully furnished tiny homes in a vacant lot owned by LDCHA. These units will be permanently affordable and added to LDCHA’s Expanded Housing portfolio, rented on a sliding-scale basis according to household income. The project will be completed in 2026, with Peaslee Tech constructing and furnishing the homes at a cost of no more than $90,000 each.

The LDCHA, in partnership with Peaslee Tech, proposes the development of two fully furnished tiny homes in a vacant lot owned by LDCHA. These units will be permanently affordable and added to LDCHA’s Expanded Housing portfolio, rented on a sliding-scale basis according to household income. The project will be completed in 2026, with Peaslee Tech constructing and furnishing the homes at a cost of no more than $90,000 each. Lawrence–Douglas County Housing Authority | New Horizon Housing Vouchers: $75,000

The New Horizons Transitional Housing Program is a rental assistance and case management initiative serving families experiencing homelessness in Douglas County. Participants receive up to 24 months of rental assistance and comprehensive case management, followed by a permanent Housing Choice Voucher for those who meet program requirements.

The New Horizons Transitional Housing Program is a rental assistance and case management initiative serving families experiencing homelessness in Douglas County. Participants receive up to 24 months of rental assistance and comprehensive case management, followed by a permanent Housing Choice Voucher for those who meet program requirements. Lawrence Habitat for Humanity | Critical Home Repairs: $100,000

Lawrence Habitat partners with homeowners in our community to complete necessary home repairs, like new roofs, ramps, plumbing, and heating and cooling systems, to ensure affordable housing remains affordable and homes are safe, healthy, and decent for years to come. Their approach is now more holistic and homeowner focused. Instead of making one repair at each household, they are working with local contractors to assess the homeowner’s complete needs, evaluating which repairs will make the biggest impact on their housing stability, and connecting with community partners to ensure a long-term solution to the overall housing quality for every homeowner.

Lawrence Habitat partners with homeowners in our community to complete necessary home repairs, like new roofs, ramps, plumbing, and heating and cooling systems, to ensure affordable housing remains affordable and homes are safe, healthy, and decent for years to come. Their approach is now more holistic and homeowner focused. Instead of making one repair at each household, they are working with local contractors to assess the homeowner’s complete needs, evaluating which repairs will make the biggest impact on their housing stability, and connecting with community partners to ensure a long-term solution to the overall housing quality for every homeowner. Lawrence Tenants | An Educator for Everyone: $75,000

This program is a tenant rights education initiative designed to serve low-income renters in Lawrence, with focused outreach to populations disproportionately impacted by housing instability, including low-income tenants, seniors, families, people with disabilities, and communities of color. Through direct outreach like door-knocking, workshops, and community events, the program aims to educate over 3,000 tenants on their rights while recruiting and training 25 new volunteers in 2026.

This program is a tenant rights education initiative designed to serve low-income renters in Lawrence, with focused outreach to populations disproportionately impacted by housing instability, including low-income tenants, seniors, families, people with disabilities, and communities of color. Through direct outreach like door-knocking, workshops, and community events, the program aims to educate over 3,000 tenants on their rights while recruiting and training 25 new volunteers in 2026. Senior Resource Center | Safe Accessible Housing for Low-Income Seniors: $25,000

SRC receives calls from low-income seniors who need assistance with repairs, maintenance, and/or accessibility modifications to keep them aging-in-place safely in their homes. SRC will use these funds for 6-10 projects that are outside the scope of other currently available programs and will allow low-income seniors to remain safely in their home, preventing or delaying more expensive (or unavailable) alternate housing.

The City’s Affordable Housing Advisory Board has a strong commitment to equitable access to accessible, sustainable and dignified affordable housing across all Lawrence neighborhoods.