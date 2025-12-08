Coming Soon: Virtual Assistant Support for Utility Billing

The City of Lawrence is introducing a new virtual assistant to further strengthen the customer service in our Utility Billing Call Center. This effort reflects our ongoing commitment to providing responsive, accessible, and efficient support to all who rely on our services.

Phase 1: Chat Support Launches December 9, 2025

Beginning December 9, residents visiting the Utility Billing page on the City’s website will notice a new chat feature. This virtual assistant will be available to help answer common questions, guide users to the right resources, and support our staff in delivering timely assistance.

Phase 2: Voice Support Begins January 1, 2026

Starting around January 1, the virtual assistant will expand to support voice calls —available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year. Whether you’re calling during business hours or after, you’ll be able to get help when you need it.

Why This Matters

This two-phase rollout is designed to:

Reduce wait times and improve access to information

Free up staff to handle more complex issues

Provide a consistent and convenient experience for all residents

We’re proud to bring this innovation to our community and look forward to your feedback as we continue to improve how we serve you.

For more information, visit lawrenceks.gov/utility-billing or contact the Utility Billing Division at 785-832-7878.

Contact: City Communications, citycommunications@lawrenceks.gov

About the City of Lawrence

The City of Lawrence supports an unmistakably vibrant community with innovative, equitable, transparent and responsible local government. Together, we are creating a community where everyone can enjoy life and feel at home.