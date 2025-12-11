Locksley Commences EOI for Scoping Study Engineering Design at the Desert Antimony Mine

Accelerated program advances toward a fully integrated U.S. antimony supply chain

Locksley Resources Limited (OTCQX:LKYRF)

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Locksley Resources Limited (ASX: LKY / OTCQX: LKYRF / ADR: LKYLY) today announced it has commenced the engineering partner selection process for a scoping study and pilot plant engineering design at its Desert Antimony Mine in California’s Mojave Desert.The Company has issued an Expression of Interest (EOI) to a shortlist of Tier 1 U.S.-based engineering firms following direct engagement with leading providers. The EOI is aimed at selecting a partner to lead the upcoming Scoping Engineering Design for the Desert Antimony Mine pilot plant, a critical milestone in Locksley’s mine-to-market strategy to re-establish domestic U.S. antimony production and downstream processing capability.In October 2025, Locksley’s Chief Operating Officer met with senior executives from several U.S. engineering groups to align on study objectives, execution strategy, and the availability of local expertise to support an accelerated development pathway. Those discussions have now progressed to the formal EOI stage.Strong early engagement from Tier 1 engineering firmsLocksley said initial responses to the EOI have been highly encouraging. Firms have recognized the Company’s structured development strategy and the Project’s alignment with U.S. federal priorities to rebuild domestic critical mineral supply chains and reduce reliance on foreign sources.A core objective of the EOI process is to assess each firm’s demonstrated operating experience in San Bernardino County, including regulatory engagement, permitting pathways, and stakeholder management. Locksley considers regional familiarity essential to maintaining schedule certainty across subsequent project phases.Integrated metallurgical and engineering workstreams to fast-track developmentConcurrent with the EOI process, Locksley continues metallurgical optimisation work to refine processing flowsheets, improve recoveries, and validate mass balance assumptions. The results will directly inform the engineering basis for the scoping study, enabling parallel advancement of technical and engineering workstreams and supporting efficient delivery of a robust project definition.Kerrie Matthews, Managing Director & CEO, commented:"With the completion of our recent capital raise we are fast tracking our 2026 initiatives. We are now engaging with leading U.S. engineering firms as an Expression of Interest. The strong response to our Expression of Interest highlights confidence in our development strategy and confirms that we have access to the technical capability and local U.S. experience required to advance the Project efficiently.Our ongoing metallurgical optimisation work will feed directly into the scoping study, allowing engineering design, economic evaluation and project planning to progress without delay. This integrated execution strategy ensures the Desert Antimony Project continues to advance at speed toward the next stage of development."Next steps>Following receipt of EOI submissions, Locksley will:>Evaluate proposals, including technical expertise and local operating experience>Issue a formal Request for Proposal (RFP) for the Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS) and site investigation scopes by mid-Q1 2026Award professional services contracts in separable work packages, with processing-related scopes targeted for award by end-Q1 2026, and mine engineering packages timed to align with upcoming exploration outcomes at the Desert Antimony Mine ProjectLocksley noted it is well funded for its 2026 work program, with more than A$20 million in cash, positioning the Company to maintain development momentum as it moves toward commercial antimony production in the United States.A Company video outlining the Desert Antimony mine-to-market plan and downstream processing strategy is available here: https://youtu.be/m6BkOgpM0kQ This announcement has been authorised for release by the Board of Directors of Locksley Resources.For further information, please contact:Kerrie MatthewsChief Executive OfficerT: +61 8 9481 0389Kerrie@locksleyresources.com.au

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.