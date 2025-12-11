Tom Sawyer Perspectives 13.4 Introduces Natural Language Query Processing, RDF Query Builder, and Upgraded React UIs

Tom Sawyer Perspectives 13.4 now translates natural language into Cypher and Gremlin queries, making knowledge graph exploration faster and more accessible to everyone. Easily explore data and focus your investigations with Tom Sawyer Perspectives RDF visual query builder. Tom Sawyer Perspectives in-place attribute editing supports advanced data analysis and interaction.

With Perspectives 13.4, we’re fundamentally lowering the barrier to working with knowledge graphs.” — Janet M. Six, PhD, Senior Product Manager at Tom Sawyer Software

BERKELEY, CA, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tom Sawyer Software, the leader in graph and data visualization technology, today announced a new release of Tom Sawyer Perspectives 13.4. This release introduces major advancements that make working with connected data faster, easier, and more powerful.Perspectives 13.4 adds natural language knowledge graph queries, a new RDF pattern matching query builder, accelerated deployment to Web Components and Angular environments, up to 20–25% React rendering performance improvement through its upgraded UI architecture, and a number of precision graph layout improvements. Together, these enhancements accelerate every stage of graph-based solution development, enabling teams to build and deliver data-driven applications with greater efficiency and clarity while making knowledge graph exploration more intuitive and accessible."With Perspectives 13.4, we’re fundamentally lowering the barrier to working with knowledge graphs,” said Janet M. Six, PhD, Senior Product Manager at Tom Sawyer Software. “Natural language translation to Cypher and Gremlin removes the need for complex query syntax while still preserving the power and precision experienced users expect. Combined with our new RDF pattern matching, performance improvements, and accelerated deployment capabilities, this release significantly streamlines the entire graph analytics workflow."New in This Release:Natural Language Queries for Accelerated Knowledge Graph Exploration: Perspectives now translates natural language into Cypher and Gremlin queries, making knowledge graph exploration faster and more accessible to everyone. Whether powered by ChatGPT or the built-in LLM, Perspectives automatically converts natural language questions into precise, executable graph queries—bridging human understanding and machine logic to make data interaction faster and more intuitive.RDF Query Support for Expanded Graph Exploration: The Pattern Matching Query Builder and Load Neighbors features now support RDF, alongside Cypher and Gremlin, expanding knowledge graph exploration to triple stores and labeled property graphs alike. Users can now search RDF models by model element type, and search node and edge lists to navigate large datasets more efficiently. These enhancements make exploring and uncovering insights across RDF models faster, smoother, and more intelligent.Accelerated Web Application Deployment: The Perspectives web application code generator now extends beyond React to speed the building and deployment of web applications using Web Components including Angular and other JavaScript frameworks. Perspectives automatically creates the scripts and instructions to build and deploy applications to Docker, Kubernetes, and AWS Terraform environments in a single streamlined workflow so you can deliver production-ready web applications faster and with less effort.Next-Gen, High-Performance UI: Platform upgrades to React 19, MUI 7.3.4, and MUI X 8.16.0 deliver significant performance gains in speed and responsiveness, including up to 20–25% improvement in React rendering performance. The result is faster load times, cleaner visuals, and a more responsive user experience.In-Place Text Editing: Perspectives now supports in-place editing of node text directly within the drawing view, streamlining the modeling experience.Support for AI Browsers: Web applications created with Perspectives are now compatible with ChatGPT Atlas and Perplexity Comet, enabling delivery across modern AI browser platforms without additional development or configuration.Precision Graph Layout Improvements: Multiple refinements to edge routing, node placement, and label positioning enhance layout clarity and visual stability across multiple layout styles. Together, these updates result in cleaner, more polished graph visualizations.To learn more about Perspectives and its capabilities visit the product web page or request a live demo or free trial today About Tom Sawyer SoftwareTom Sawyer Software is the leading provider of software and services that enable organizations to build highly scalable and flexible graph and data visualization and analysis applications. These applications are used to discover hidden patterns, complex relationships, and key trends in large and diverse datasets. Tom Sawyer Software serves clients with needs in link analysis; network topology; architectures and models; schematics and maps; and dependencies, flows, and processes. We help clients federate and integrate their data from multiple sources and build the graph and data visualization applications that are critical to analyzing and gaining insight into their data.

Webinar: Tom Sawyer Perspectives 13.4 Introduces Natural Language Queries, RDF Pattern Matching Query Builder, and Upgraded React UIs

