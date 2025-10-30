Tom Sawyer Software Launches Business Process 2.1 with REST APIs for Programmatic Process Modeling and Execution

Tom Sawyer Business Process 2.1 introduces new REST APIs and an enhanced user experience making it easier to design and execute business processes at scale. Detailed Swagger documentation ensures quick implementation and consistent integration.

BERKELEY, CA, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tom Sawyer Software, the leader in graph and data visualization technology, today announced a new release of Tom Sawyer Business Process that introduces new REST APIs to provide seamless automation and integration with existing enterprise tools and workflows. This comprehensive set of REST APIs provide full programmatic control over process modeling and execution, enabling organizations to embed Business Process capabilities directly into their operational systems. Combined with an enhanced user experience, this new release makes it easier to design and execute complex business processes at scale."This release marks a major step forward in automation and integration,” said Janet M. Six, PhD, Senior Product Manager at Tom Sawyer Software. “Our new REST APIs offer customers the flexibility to embed business processes directly into their enterprise systems and orchestrate complex workflows automatically, while our user experience enhancements make daily work more intuitive and efficient."New in This Release:New REST APIs: A comprehensive set of REST APIs provides full programmatic control over process modeling and execution, enabling seamless automation and integration within existing enterprise workflows. Developers can easily connect Business Process to their tools and systems to model, start, and manage processes, including creating and updating process definitions and executing process instances—without manual steps. Detailed Swagger documentation ensures quick implementation and consistent integration. These APIs accelerate automation initiatives and establish a modern, flexible foundation for process-driven applications.User Experience Improvements: This release delivers a range of refinements that enhance usability, accessibility, and visual clarity. Key updates include improved session timeout handling, consistent action item naming across toolbars and context menus, and automatic zoom to the active task from email notifications and shared process links. We’ve also refreshed the graphics for the Administration, Modeling, and Execution modules on the welcome page, introduced new context menus in the Administration module, and improved the usability of both role assignment and process design tools. In addition, notification emails have been reformatted for better readability and communication. Together, these enhancements create a more polished, user-friendly environment that helps teams stay focused and productive.To learn more about Business Process and its capabilities visit the product web page or request a live demo or free trial today About Tom Sawyer SoftwareTom Sawyer Software is the leading provider of software and services that enable organizations to build highly scalable and flexible graph and data visualization and analysis applications. These applications are used to discover hidden patterns, complex relationships, and key trends in large and diverse datasets. Tom Sawyer Software serves clients with needs in link analysis; network topology; architectures and models; schematics and maps; and dependencies, flows, and processes. We help clients federate and integrate their data from multiple sources and build the graph and data visualization applications that are critical to analyzing and gaining insight into their data.

