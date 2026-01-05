AHA urges education department to broaden definition of professional health degrees

The AHA Dec. 22 called on the Department of Education to adopt a broader definition of “professional degree programs,” emphasizing the need to include nursing, physician assistants, physical therapy, social work and other post-baccalaureate health professions. The AHA warns that limiting eligibility for higher federal loan caps would make advanced training financially inaccessible for many students, worsening existing workforce shortages across hospitals and communities. With demand for highly trained clinicians continuing to rise, the AHA argues that a broader definition is essential to sustaining the health care workforce pipeline, maintaining access to care and ensuring students can pursue the advanced education required for licensure and practice.

