DaVida Medical and Aesthetics Introduces the Matrix® Skin Renewal Platform: A Revolutionary Approach to Skin Health

DaVida Medical & Aesthetics is thrilled to introduce Matrix™ — it gives patients a highly customizable way to improve texture, tighten skin, and achieve meaningful results.” — DaVida Team

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DaVida Medical and Aesthetics is proud to announce the addition of the Candela Matrixplatform to its comprehensive suite of aesthetic services. This groundbreaking system is redefining the future of non-surgical skin renewal with science-backed technology designed to meet the evolving skin needs of patients across all ages and skin tones.More than just RF microneedling , the Matrixsystem is a complete skin renewal platform that redefines the approach to non-surgical aesthetic care. This all-in-one system is built to deliver personalized treatments across multiple skin layers, targeting tone, texture, and laxity. Its advanced, real-time impedance monitoring ensures each pulse is perfectly calibrated for consistent results. By stimulating natural collagen production and adapting to each patient's unique skin concerns, Matrixempowers DaVida Medical and Aesthetics to achieve visible, natural-looking outcomes with greater confidence in every treatment.Using three complementary technologies, the Matrixplatform allows DaVida Medical and Aesthetics to treat diverse skin concerns across all skin layers with one treatment name, The Matrix Treatment:- RF Microneedling: Stimulates collagen with precision at up to three depths in one insertion for wrinkle reduction, skin tightening, and volume restoration.- Fractional Resurfacing & Ablation: Improves texture and tone by delivering fractionated bipolar RF energy to resurface skin and reduce fine lines and wrinkles.- Bulk Heating: Combines infrared and bipolar RF energies to smooth superficial and deeper dermal layers without needles or downtime.Matrixtreatments address a wide variety of skin concerns in a single, efficient system—boosting patient satisfaction and practice performance.What Makes MatrixDifferent?- Matrixreframes aesthetic care from a technology-centric narrative to an outcome-driven solution. It treats the most common concerns such as skin laxity, fine lines and wrinkles, sagging, and uneven tone while offering benefits like:- Customized treatments for all skin tones and types- Visible results with minimal downtime- Consistent and predictable energy deliveryThe Matrixplatform offers preventive care for younger skin, restorative treatments for midlife concerns, and collagen-boosting renewal for more mature skin.DaVida Medical and Aesthetics: Dedicated to Transformative Care:Whether patients are seeking to refine skin texture, reduce fine lines and wrinkles, sculpt the jawline, or restore lost volume, MatrixTreatments provide visible, natural-looking results tailored to each individual’s unique skin journey. DaVida Medical and Aesthetics is the premier destination to begin the Matrixexperience.At DaVida Medical and Aesthetics, patients can discover how MatrixTreatments help achieve radiant, youthful-looking skin with confidence. For more information or to schedule a consultation, visit https://davidama.com/ or call (210) 960-5222.About DaVida Medical and Aesthetics: DaVida Medical & Aesthetics is a patient-centered medical spa in San Antonio specializing in advanced aesthetic and wellness treatments delivered with clinical precision and personalized care. The practice integrates medical-grade safety standards, including hospital-level protocols, with a focus on inclusivity, individualized attention, and high-quality service. DaVida’s facility is equipped with modern surgical-grade technology, diagnostic tools, and imaging systems to support accurate assessment and effective treatment planning.DaVida Medical & Aesthetics provides dedicated recovery spaces and coordinated care from a multidisciplinary team of master injectors, registered nurses, medical assistants, and trained technicians. The practice offers medically supervised weight-management programs along with a full range of aesthetic services, such as facial injectables (including Juvederm, Restylane, Botox, Dysport, Sculptra, and Kybella), laser hair removal, laser skin resurfacing, IPL photofacials, and skin-tightening procedures. The team also treats complex dermatologic concerns—including hyperpigmentation and acne scarring—with evidence-based solutions.DaVida Medical & Aesthetics is committed to helping clients enhance their natural features and overall well-being through customized, results-driven care. The practice’s mission is to support each individual in looking and feeling their best while fostering confidence from the inside out.About Candela Corporation:Candela is a leading global medical aesthetic device company with an extensive product portfolio and a global distribution footprint. The company's technology enables physicians to provide advanced solutions for a broad range of medical aesthetic applications including hair removal, wrinkle reduction, tattoo removal, women's health treatments, facial resurfacing, traumatic and surgical scar treatments, body contouring, improving the skin's appearance through the treatment of benign vascular and pigmented lesions, and the treatment of acne, leg veins, and cellulite. Candela’s trusted and leading IPL, RF, and laser-based platforms, including Matrix™, Glacē™, Vbeam, the Gentle Family, Nordlys, and PicoWay. Acquired by Apax Partners in July 2017, Candela markets, services and supports its products in 86 countries worldwide. It has offices in the United States, Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Israel, Italy, Japan, Portugal, Spain, the United Kingdom, as well as many international distributors.

