B&B Optometry Named Best Optometrist in Corona for 2025 by BusinessRate

CORONA, CA, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- B&B Optometry has been officially recognized as the Best Optometrist in Corona, California (92882) for 2025 by BusinessRate, a respected organization that evaluates local businesses based on verified Google Reviews and overall customer satisfaction.The award is part of the BusinessRate Best of 2025 Awards, which identify top-performing local businesses that demonstrate excellence in service, reputation, and patient experience. Unlike nomination-based recognitions, BusinessRate awards are earned solely through authentic customer feedback and publicly available review data.This distinction reflects B&B Optometry’s continued commitment to providing high-quality eye care, advanced diagnostic technology, and personalized service to the Corona community. Patients consistently highlight the practice’s knowledgeable doctors, friendly staff, and dedication to thorough, compassionate care.“Being named Best Optometrist in Corona for 2025 is a meaningful honor because it comes directly from our patients’ experiences,” said Dr. Seth Bernstein. “We are grateful to our community for their trust and support, and we remain committed to delivering exceptional vision care for years to come.”B&B Optometry offers comprehensive eye exams, advanced retinal imaging, specialty contact lenses, and a wide selection of eyewear for patients of all ages. The practice continues to serve as a trusted vision care provider for families throughout Corona and the surrounding areas.For more information or to schedule an appointment, individuals can visit www.bboptometry.com or contact the Corona office at (951) 736-2020.About B&B OptometryB&B Optometry is a full-service optometric practice serving the community since 1990. B & B Optometry is dedicated to providing comprehensive eye care using the latest technology and a patient-first approach. With a focus on preventative care, early detection, and personalized treatment plans, B&B Optometry has built a strong reputation for excellence in vision care.

