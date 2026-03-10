MediaMint Continues to Build Advisory Team with Appointment of Global Marketing Leader Amanda St. L. Jobbins

MediaMint

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MediaMint , an Agentic Growth Services company, today announced the appointment of Amanda St L. Jobbins as Board Advisor. In this role, Amanda will provide strategic counsel to MediaMint’s leadership team as the company continues to scale, with a particular focus on global marketing strategy, enterprise go-to-market execution, and the expansion of MediaMint’s Agentic Growth Services.Amanda is a globally recognised CMO and brings deep experience, having led GTM and marketing organisations for some of the world's largest technology and telecommunications companies, most recently as Group Chief Commercial Director and Global CMO of Vodafone Business. Her prior roles include Global SVP & International CMO at Oracle, Global CMO at Infor, Global CMO of Sage and other senior marketing & sales leadership positions at Cisco, Dell EMC, Symantec, McAfee, IBM, and BMC Software, spanning EMEA, JAPAC, and global markets.As enterprise marketing organisations face mounting pressure to scale performance across channels, regions, and increasingly complex tech stacks, MediaMint is building the operating infrastructure to meet that demand, combining its Services-as-a-Software model, powered by Mia (MediaMint Intelligent Assistants), with the strategic and creative capabilities of recently acquired Taktical Digital. Amanda's track record building and running global go-to-market engines at Vodafone, Oracle, and Cisco brings a firsthand perspective on the exact challenges this model is designed to solve: driving measurable growth with operational discipline, at scale.“Amanda is a highly respected marketing leader who has built and led go-to-market teams at some of the world’s most recognised technology companies,” said Rajeev Butani, CEO of MediaMint. “She brings deep experience aligning marketing strategy with execution at scale, which will be invaluable as MediaMint expands its Service-as-a-Software model to help customers run and scale growth operations with consistency and measurable outcomes.”“Marketing leaders today are under pressure to drive growth and efficiency across increasingly complex organisations and tech stacks,” said Amanda St L Jobbins. “MediaMint’s operator-led approach to executing growth and customer operations reflects that reality, and I see meaningful opportunity ahead as the company continues to scale this model.”With this appointment, MediaMint continues to strengthen its advisory team by bringing in seasoned enterprise leaders with firsthand experience scaling global organisations and executing through periods of rapid growth.About MediaMintMediaMint is a global provider of Agentic Growth Services, empowering leading organisations in media, entertainment, retail, and technology sectors to scale growth operations across Media, Marketing, Sales, and Data. MediaMint also delivers advanced AI and data engineering capabilities that drive operational excellence. Through Mia, its proprietary Services-as-Software model, MediaMint embeds human and agentic AI assistants to productise services into scalable solutions that deliver measurable, repeatable outcomes. Founded in 2010, MediaMint operates through hubs in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Spain, Poland, and India, serving publishers, platforms, brands, and agencies as an operating partner for growth. The company is backed by leading private equity firms Recognize and Everstone Capital. For more information, visit https://www.mediamint.com/

