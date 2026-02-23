Hiver Reports Accelerated Growth as Mid-Market Companies Move Beyond Legacy Helpdesks

Hiver

Rising adoption reflects a structural shift in how growing businesses are building customer service for speed, clarity, and scale

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hiver , an AI-powered customer service platform built for fast-growing businesses, today announced continued momentum as mid-market teams move away from legacy helpdesks and fragmented workflows in favor of simpler, more adaptable systems.Over the past year, the company has expanded its U.S. customer base significantly, adding organizations such as Flexport, Egnyte, Conservice, Visiting Angels, Noble Schools, Morgan State University, Gusto, and Thrive Market, reflecting growing adoption among large mid-market and enterprise-scale teams.Customer service has become a core operational function for fast-growing companies. As communication volume increases and response expectations tighten, many organizations are finding that traditional helpdesks are too slow to deploy and too complex to manage. At the same time, newer AI-focused tools often lack the workflows and safeguards required for mission-critical issues in B2B support. As a result, mid-market teams are prioritizing platforms that combine structure, automation, and accountability without introducing operational friction.Hiver was built to address this transition by embedding AI and automation directly into everyday service workflows, including triage, routing, drafting assistance, collaboration, and quality checks, while keeping human oversight central. The result is enterprise-grade capability without the complexity associated with legacy systems.The platform, which is used by 10,000+ teams globally, now includes an enhanced suite of AI capabilities launched and expanded over the past year, including AI Agents for automated request handling, an AI Copilot for drafting and response assistance, AI-powered Quality Assurance for continuous review and coaching, and conversational AI chat support that enables teams to resolve customer issues in real time. Hiver also expanded its ecosystem to include more than 100 integrations across core business systems such as NetSuite, Salesforce, Shopify and other operational tools, allowing service teams to operate from a unified environment.Over the past year, adoption has accelerated across industries including software, logistics, education, and professional services. Customers using Hiver report measurable operational improvements at scale. Global travel services provider Group Miki now manages more than 18,000 customer interactions per week through Hiver, enabling support teams to handle large-volume service environments with consistent visibility and control. Enterprise SaaS company Bynder migrated to Hiver from Zendesk. The company has automated over 2,500 service workflows each month by integrating Hiver with Salesforce, reducing manual routing and improving execution speed across its global support operations.These outcomes reflect a broader shift in how organizations are modernizing service infrastructure. Rather than layering isolated AI tools onto legacy systems, teams are rebuilding workflows around automation, accountability, and real-time collaboration.“Fast-growing businesses can’t afford long implementation cycles or rigid systems that slow teams down,” said Niraj Ranjan Rout, Founder and CEO of Hiver. “We’re seeing mid-market organizations rethink what customer service infrastructure should look like and prioritize platforms that support speed, accountability, and measurable outcomes. Because Hiver fits how teams already operate, deployments move quickly from evaluation to impact. The momentum reflects how rapidly expectations around service operations are evolving.”“We’ve focused on strengthening the operational depth of the platform in real-world environments,” said Nitesh Nandy, Co-Founder and CTO of Hiver. “From intelligent routing and collaboration to reporting and quality controls, every layer has to work together seamlessly. Our goal is to provide a cohesive system that teams can depend on at scale, ensuring that automation enhances strong workflows rather than replacing them.”As service complexity continues to increase, Hiver is emerging as a clear alternative for organizations seeking modern capability without the burden and rigidity of older platforms.12-Month Highlights IncludeCustomer & Revenue Growth• Expansion across U.S. mid-market and enterprise customers• Strong growth in logistics, SaaS, education, and services sectorsPlatform Usage• Double digit YoY growth in monthly active users across 10,000 teams• 3x YoY increase in AI feature adoptionProduct and Platform Advancements• Launch and expansion of AI Agents, AI Copilot, and AI QA• Introduction of conversational AI chat support• Expanded automation across triage, routing, and service workflowsPartner and Ecosystem Integrations• 100+ integrations across CRM, ERP, billing, and ecommerce systemsHiver Team• 40+ new hires globally in 2025, bringing total headcount to 200+• Expanded go-to-market capabilities with multiple strategic hires across marketing and growth functions• Appointed Gaurav Singh Bhadoria as Chief Product Officer to lead product strategy, platform innovation, and AI roadmap executionIndustry Research & Thought Leadership• Published the annual State of AI Customer Support report, analyzing adoption trends, operational challenges, and emerging AI usage patterns across global service teams. Read the full report: https://hiverhq.com/reports/state-of-ai-customer-support-2026 For more information about Hiver and its comprehensive customer service offerings, including Hiver AI, visit https://hiverhq.com/features/ai-qa About HiverHiver is an omnichannel, AI-powered customer service platform built for fast-growing businesses. It helps teams manage customer and internal communication at scale by bringing structure, visibility, and automation to everyday service workflows, without the complexity of legacy helpdesks.Hiver embeds AI across the customer service lifecycle to reduce manual work, improve consistency, and support the people behind every interaction. Designed for quick adoption and fast time to value, the platform enables teams to maintain service quality as communication volume grows. Backed by venture capital firms including K1 Capital, Kalaari Capital, Kae Capital, and AngelList, Hiver is headquartered in San Jose, California, with operations based in Bangalore, India. For more information, visit https://hiverhq.com/

