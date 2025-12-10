Landmarks Illuminated to Honor International Human Rights Day

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that landmarks across the state will be lit blue today, December 10, in recognition of International Human Rights Day, which is observed annually to commemorate the adoption of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. This milestone document proclaims the inalienable rights that all people are entitled to as human beings, regardless of race, color, sex, religion, national origin, immigration status, military status, sexual orientation or language. New York State continues to lead the nation in human rights protections and enforcement. The state Human Rights Law is the oldest and one of the most robust sets of anti-discrimination laws in the country. It is enforced by the State Division of Human Rights, which is celebrating 80 years of protecting New Yorkers from discrimination.

“On this International Human Rights Day, our state is proud to have a history leading the nation in advancing human rights — but the fight for equality is far from over,” Governor Hochul said. “That’s why this past year, my administration invested a historic $11 million into the New York State Division of Human Rights to lead a wholesale agency modernization, increase staffing levels, and develop new units to better position New York State to protect the fundamental human rights you deserve.”

New York State Division of Human Rights Commissioner Denise M. Miranda, Esq. said, “In 1945, New York State passed the first state-level, anti-discrimination law in the nation. Today, the New York State Division of Human Rights proudly builds upon that legacy as a nation-leading human rights law enforcement agency. The New York State Division of Human Rights remains committed to protecting all New Yorkers from discrimination, hate and bias.”

The landmarks to be lit in recognition of International Human Rights Day include:

One World Trade Center

Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge

Kosciuszko Bridge

The H. Carl McCall SUNY Building

State Education Building

Alfred E. Smith State Office Building

Empire State Plaza

State Fairgrounds – Main Gate & Expo Center

Niagara Falls

The “Franklin D. Roosevelt” Mid-Hudson Bridge

Grand Central Terminal - Pershing Square Viaduct

Albany International Airport Gateway

MTA LIRR - East End Gateway at Penn Station

Fairport Lift Bridge over the Erie Canal

Moynihan Train Hall

Roosevelt Island Lighthouse

About the New York State Division of Human Rights

The Division of Human Rights is the state agency that enforces the New York State Human Rights Law, the country’s oldest state-level anti-discrimination law, and one of the most comprehensive sets of civil and human rights protections in the nation.

Anyone who believes they have experienced discrimination can report it to the Division by calling (844) 697-3471 or visiting dhr.ny.gov. The Division also offers resources and services for individuals and communities impacted by hate and bias. Learn more at dhr.ny.gov/nohate. All the proceedings are conducted free of charge. For more information about the New York State Human Rights Law or to report discrimination, please visit dhr.ny.gov, and follow the Division of Human Rights on social media: Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Threads, X and YouTube.