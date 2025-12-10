$1.1B Investment at SUNY Downstate’s Hospital

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the design phase is set to begin for the $1.1 billion investment to modernize facilities at the State University of New York Downstate Health Services University (SUNY Downstate) Hospital. The investments will repair infrastructure, modernize inpatient rooms, expand the emergency department, and create a new hospital annex, including a state-of-the-art ambulatory surgery center that expands services in cardiology and oncology.

“Every New Yorker deserves access to high-quality health and medical care, and this investment at SUNY Downstate will ensure that Brooklyn will have a world class institution available,” Governor Hochul said. “I am pleased that investments at SUNY Downstate are moving forward and congratulate all of my colleagues who helped make this possible.”

This announcement follows recommendations of a more than $1 billion proposal advanced by the Downstate Community Advisory Board (DCAB) and announced by the Governor in June 2025. Governor Hochul and the State Legislature approved $750 million in capital funding for SUNY Downstate’s hospital in the FY 2024-2025 and 2025-2026 Enacted Budgets, and SUNY will dedicate its anticipated $50 million annual capital allocations for SUNY Downstate hospital over the project’s duration to bring the total investment to more than $1 billion.

The investment reflects two concurrent projects. The first project will conduct prioritized renovations to modernize the existing hospital and convert all double occupancy rooms to private rooms with showers, expand the emergency department, and rehabilitate mechanical, electrical, and plumbing infrastructure issues. The second project will construct a new hospital annex, including a state-of-the-art ambulatory surgery center specializing in cardiology and oncology.

SUNY Chancellor John B. King Jr. said, “Throughout the Brooklyn community, New Yorkers rely on SUNY Downstate, and this investment will ensure a more modern, effective institution to meet these needs. We thank Governor Hochul and the State Legislature for investing in SUNY Downstate and supporting this essential medical center and academic institution.”

New York State Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald said, “Governor Hochul understands that investments in our New York hospitals are an investment in the health of the communities they serve. This modernization and expansion of SUNY Downstate will ensure the facility can provide meaningful, high-quality services in the Brooklyn community for generations to come.”

SUNY Trustee and Chair of the Academic Medical Centers and Hospitals Committee Eric Corngold said, “SUNY Downstate is a vital institution for Brooklyn. Through the support of Governor Hochul and the passionate advocacy of local officials, we are able to make major renovations and new investments so that SUNY Downstate will continue to serve the community that relies on it for health care and medical training needs.”

SUNY Downstate Health Sciences University Dr. Wayne J. Riley said, “On behalf of the entire SUNY Downstate community, I thank Governor Kathy Hochul for her steadfast leadership and for championing this historic investment in Brooklyn’s only academic medical center. This funding marks a transformative moment for our hospital, our patients, and the communities we proudly serve. With these critical resources, we will modernize our facilities, expand lifesaving services in cardiology and oncology, and build a hospital environment that meets the highest standards of quality, safety, and dignity. We are grateful to the Governor and the State Legislature for their commitment to strengthening health care access in Central Brooklyn, and to the Downstate Community Advisory Board for its steadfast advocacy. Together, we are creating a stronger, more resilient SUNY Downstate that will continue to train the next generation of physicians and deliver exceptional care close to home.”

State Senator Zellnor Myrie said, “Central Brooklyn depends on SUNY-Downstate, which is why this community fought so hard over the past several years to secure these critical investments. These projects will strengthen Downstate's physical infrastructure, modernize aging facilities and improve patient care. I am so proud to represent Downstate's patients and staff, and am grateful to the Governor for responding to our demands for this needed capital funding.”

Assemblymember Brian Cunningham said, “Moving into the design phase is a significant step forward on the commitment we fought for in this year’s budget. SUNY Downstate is central to health care in our district, and this work will finally align its facilities with the level of service our community relies on. Modernizing the campus, expanding capacity, and addressing long-standing infrastructure needs are essential to strengthening care in Central Brooklyn. I’m encouraged to see this phase begin and will continue to support Downstate as these plans advance.”

Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso said, “For too long, SUNY Downstate has been asked to do too much with too little resources. This $1.1 billion investment from Governor Hochul and the State Legislature is a major win for our community, and it'll help ensure Brooklynites can access the first-rate healthcare they deserve. I'm so proud of the community advocates who've fought relentlessly for better healthcare, and I'm thankful to our State leaders for meeting this moment with the urgency that's required.”

New York City Councilmember Darlene Mealy said, “This long-overdue investment in SUNY Downstate represents a powerful victory for the people of Central Brooklyn. For years, our community has called for a more modernized hospital that better suits the needs of our residents. I commend Governor Hochul, SUNY, and every community partner who fought to ensure that Downstate not only remains in our neighborhood, but grows stronger with world-class facilities, expanded emergency care, and opportunities for local MWBE as well as SDVOB businesses. This is how we build a healthier, more resilient Brooklyn together.”

New York City Councilmember Farah N. Louis said, “I applaud Governor Hochul for this transformative $1.1 billion investment in SUNY Downstate Hospital. This funding will modernize critical infrastructure, expand emergency services, and bring state-of-the-art medical care to Brooklyn residents who have long deserved better. SUNY Downstate serves as a vital healthcare anchor for our community, and these renovations — including private patient rooms and a new ambulatory surgery center — will dramatically improve the quality of care for generations to come. I'm especially pleased to see the strong commitment to MWBE participation, ensuring that local businesses share in the economic benefits of this project. This is a win for Brooklyn, and I thank all my colleagues in government who worked to make this happen.”

CSEA President Mary E. Sullivan said, “CSEA members at SUNY Downstate see firsthand how essential this hospital is to the health and well-being of Brooklyn families. This major investment will finally provide the modern facilities, expanded emergency care, and upgraded infrastructure that our community and our workforce urgently need. On behalf of our members, CSEA fully supports Governor Hochul and SUNY’s efforts to move this project forward and ensure that SUNY Downstate continues to deliver world-class care.”

Public Employees Federation President Wayne Spence said, “When PEF formed a coalition with clergy, community partners, and fellow unions, we agreed on a simple message — ‘Brooklyn NEEDS Downstate!’ After more than a year of advocacy, we are gratified to see the State’s $1.1 billion investment turning into real progress. Thank you to Governor Hochul and the Legislature for investing in Central Brooklyn. These renovations will ensure New Yorkers continue to receive the world-class healthcare they deserve.”

United University Professions President Frederick E. Kowal said, “We are very encouraged by this news, which means that work to revitalize Downstate University Hospital is starting at long last. As the sole public teaching hospital in Brooklyn, Downstate is uniquely important to UUP, our members and the community. Downstate is a vital pipeline of doctors and medical professionals to New York City and offers life-saving services that other hospitals won’t or can’t afford to provide. We thank the Governor and the Legislature for investing $1 billion in state capital funding to renovate and rejuvenate our hospital and we will be watching closely as this long-awaited renovation begins.”

WJL Architecture & Engineering DPC DBA Ewing Cole will lead the design work on the renovation project for the existing hospital to optimize patient service areas and address hospital infrastructure modernization. Perkins Eastman Architects, DPC will lead the design work on the project to build a new hospital annex specializing in cardiology and oncology.

SUNY is committed to maximizing participation by local contractors, including Minority and Women-Owned Business Enterprises. Over the summer, SUNY and SUNY Downstate held a briefing for MWBE firms as part of the bidding process for the design contract. Additional outreach will occur throughout the project. Both firms will subcontract with a number of subconsultants, many of which are designated as a Minority Owned or Women Owned Business Enterprises (MWBE) as well as a Service-Disabled Veteran Owned Business (SDVOB), enabling each firm to meet or exceed the goals of 15 percent MBE, 15 percent WBE and six percent SDVOB.

Updates on the projects will be publicly available at astrongerdownstate.org as implementation progresses.

About The State University of New York

The State University of New York is the largest comprehensive system of higher education in the United States, and more than 95 percent of all New Yorkers live within 30 miles of any one of SUNY’s 64 colleges and universities. Across the system, SUNY has four academic health centers, five hospitals, four medical schools, two dental schools, a law school, the country’s oldest school of maritime, the state’s only college of optometry, and manages one US Department of Energy National Laboratory. In total, SUNY serves about 1.4 million students across its portfolio of credit- and non-credit-bearing courses and programs, continuing education, and community outreach programs. SUNY oversees nearly a quarter of academic research in New York. Research expenditures system-wide are nearly $1.16 billion in fiscal year 2024, including significant contributions from students and faculty. There are more than three million SUNY alumni worldwide, and one in three New Yorkers with a college degree is a SUNY alum. To learn more about how SUNY creates opportunities, visit suny.edu.