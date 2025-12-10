Road closure / VT Route 12 in Middlesex

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Berlin Barracks

VT Route 12 in Middlesex, near Bolduc Road, is closed in order to remove a school bus that rolled into a ditch. There were no children on the bus and the driver is being assessed for minor injuries. The closure is in the area of the Bolduc Road, just south of the Wrightsville Reservoir. Recovery vehicles are on-scene now and the roadway will be impassable while removal of the bus is on-going, this is not intended to be a long-term closure. Inspectors from Vermont DMV are investigating the crash and specific details are not yet available. Motorists should seek alternate routes.

Updates will be provided when available.

Winter conditions are continuing throughout much of the area and motorists are encouraged to avoid unnecessary travel. If you need to drive, please slow down and leave extra space between vehicles.

Thank you for your patience and please drive safely.