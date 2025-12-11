Parker Avery Unveils Unified Demand Intelligence: An Integrated Analytics Platform for Retail Enterprise Optimization

Firm’s next-generation agentic AI analytics platform unifies data, elevates insights, and empowers metric-focused retail optimization.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Parker Avery Group, a leading retail and consumer goods consulting and analytics firm, today announced the release of Unified Demand Intelligence . As a powerful, agentic AI-focused evolution of the former Enterprise Intelligence platform, the solution deepens Parker Avery’s commitment to providing integrated, retail demand analytics capabilities that help organizations translate data into action across the entire enterprise.The official unveiling will take place in January at the National Retail Federation’s (NRF) Retail’s Big Show, where retail executives and industry leaders will get a first look at the enhanced capabilities and vision behind Unified Demand Intelligence."Unified Demand Intelligence is an AI-powered data analytics platform that deploys advanced demand modeling through an agentic-ready framework that coordinates analytics tasks across forecasting, pricing, inventory, and labor planning," explains Sam Iosevich, Parker Avery’s Chief Analytics Officer . "Delivering precise forecasting and optimized business decisions signifies our dedication to unifying disparate data sources and analytical methodologies into a cohesive solution that provides retailers with actionable insights across their entire enterprise.Unified Demand Intelligence will continue to build on Parker Avery's established expertise in retail and consumer brand analytics while expanding its focus on delivering a data-driven AI platform that connects demand planning, price optimization, assortment optimization, inventory optimization, and labor planning decisions using the same underlying predictive models.Key benefits of the Unified Demand Intelligence solution include:• A unified demand signal enhances cross-functional collaboration• A single platform decreases both costs and risks• Built-in testing environment enables ROI measurement• Robust scenario modeling aligns enterprise-wide decisions• Rapid time to value backed by proven financial impactUse cases supported by Unified Demand Intelligence include demand planning, lifecycle pricing, optimized inventory allocation, and labor forecasting tied to real-time demand shifts. Clay Parnell, Parker Avery’s Chief Executive Officer , added, "Our clients have consistently expressed the need for a more unified approach to data-driven improvements, coupled with our strategic business and organizational change services. The innovations incorporated into Unified Demand Intelligence are our response to this market demand and position our clients to capitalize on AI-driven optimization, including revenue growth, margin enhancement, and improved inventory productivity."Industry analysts have noted that retailers and consumer brands increasingly require integrated intelligence solutions that leverage a unified demand signal to provide a holistic view of their business while delivering the depth of insight needed for specialized retail functions. Unified Demand Intelligence positions Parker Avery as a leader in unified retail analytics platforms, demand intelligence solutions, and AI-enabled retail optimization.The launch at NRF’s 2026 Big Show will include demonstrations of the enhanced capabilities and allow event attendees to test-drive the system. Parker Avery will also highlight client success stories and the firm’s roadmap for future innovations.About The Parker Avery GroupThe Parker Avery Group is a retail and consumer goods consulting firm that transforms retail and consumer brand challenges into measurable, sustainable improvements. The company’s roster of clients includes many of the world’s most prominent retail and consumer brands.Learn more at https://parkeravery.com Learn more about Unified Demand Intelligence at https://parkeravery.com/unified-demand-intelligence/

