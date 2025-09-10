Parker Avery Expands Impact in Jamaica with Donation to Fergus Simpson Foundation

Fergus Simpson Foundation

Consulting firm funds comprehensive STEM and technical training programs led by JEDI program alumni

This expansion represents exactly what we envisioned—creating lasting change that grows from within the community.” — Clay Parnell, CEO

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Parker Avery Group, a leading retail and consumer goods consulting and analytics firm, has made a substantial donation to the Fergus Simpson Foundation (FSF) to support expanded technical and STEM education programs in Chapelton, Jamaica. The donation supports three innovative training courses and includes the purchase of a vehicle to enhance community outreach.This contribution builds on Parker Avery's partnership with FSF through the Retail Orphan Initiative (RetailROI) that began in 2021, representing a significant expansion of the company's successful Jamaican Entrepreneur Development Initiative (JEDI) Challenge program.JEDI Alumni Lead Program ExpansionThree JEDI program alumni are leading the new educational initiatives, demonstrating the lasting impact of Parker Avery's entrepreneurial program and annual contributions. The programs include a 12-week computer repair training course for adults seeking technical employment skills, Q-Scout robotics programming for children ages 8-12, and advanced Qoopers robotics with AI applications for youth ages 12-18. Together, these programs will serve approximately 45 participants annually across different age groups."We're incredibly proud to see JEDI alumni now serving as program leaders," said Clay Parnell, Parker Avery’s CEO . "This expansion represents exactly what we envisioned—creating lasting change that grows from within the community."The programs address critical skills gaps in Jamaica's technology sector while fostering entrepreneurship and innovation, providing pathways from basic digital literacy through advanced STEM skills development.Strengthening Community Impact"Parker Avery's continued investment represents a commitment to sustainable development and local leadership," said Janeth Brown, President and Co-Founder of FSF. "Having JEDI alumni lead these programs creates a powerful model of community-driven education."The donation enables FSF to establish a permanent education hub in its leased facility, while the vehicle enhances the foundation's ability to reach participants across the broader Chapelton area.Parker Avery will continue supporting RetailROI's Super Saturday charity event in January 2026, held in conjunction with the National Retail Federation's Big Show in New York City, where the firm maintains its expo hall presence.About The Parker Avery GroupThe Parker Avery Group is a retail and consumer goods consulting firm helping clients transform through strategy development, analytics, and solution implementation. Learn more at https://parkeravery.com About Fergus Simpson FoundationFSF is a nonprofit operating in the US and Jamaica since 2003, enriching Chapelton through educational and entrepreneurial resources. Learn more at https://fergussimpsonfoundation.org/

