Search and Rescue for Older Adults: Understanding the Risks and Resources in Oregon

As Oregon’s population ages, the number of older adults who go missing due to cognitive decline, medical conditions, or environmental factors is increasing. These incidents often require urgent search and rescue efforts and can be life-threatening if not addressed quickly.

Oregon’s emergency response system includes specialized designed to locate vulnerable older adults. Families also play a critical role in prevention and preparedness.

Why Older Adults Go Missing

Older adults may go missing for several reasons, most commonly due to dementia or Alzheimer’s disease. These conditions can cause disorientation, memory loss and impaired judgment, leading individuals to wander from home or care facilities.

Other contributing factors include:

Sundowning, a condition that causes confusion and agitation in the late afternoon or evening.

Side effects from medications, such as dizziness or confusion.

Vision or hearing impairments that make navigation difficult.

Environmental stressors, such as noise or changes in routine.

When to Report a Missing Person

There is no waiting period to report a missing person in Oregon. If an older adult is missing and believed to be at risk, families should call 911 immediately. Law enforcement agencies are required to begin investigations and enter the missing person into state and federal databases within 12 hours.

Search and Rescue Protocols

Oregon law requires law enforcement agencies to have written policies for investigating missing vulnerable adults. These protocols include:

Immediate investigation using all available resources.

Coordination with other agencies and media outlets.

Officer training on interacting with cognitively impaired individuals.

Activation of search and rescue teams when criteria are met.

The Oregon Department of Emergency Management coordinates statewide search and rescue efforts, supporting more than 1,000 missions annually.

How Families Can Help

Families can take proactive steps to assist search efforts and reduce the risk of a loved one going missing. Be prepared to:

Provide law enforcement with recent photos, medical information and known routines.

Share details about favorite locations or past wandering incidents.

Use GPS tracking devices, such as wearable technology or smart shoe inserts, or smart phone tracking apps like Life360. Technology can significantly reduce search time and improve outcomes.

Preventing Wandering

To mitigate the risk of wandering, families can:

Work with the older adult's medical team to conduct a wandering risk assessment.

Work with your loved one to establish structured daily routines.

Install door alarms or motion sensors.

Use medical ID bracelets or alert systems.

Remove access to car keys if driving is unsafe.

Older Driver Safety Awareness Week: Promoting Safe Mobility

Held annually from December 1–5, Older Driver Safety Awareness Week is a statewide initiative led by Oregon Department of Transportation to raise awareness about the unique challenges older drivers face and to promote safe driving practices among aging Oregonians.

As people age, changes in vision, reaction time, and cognitive function can affect driving ability. However, aging doesn’t automatically mean giving up the keys. The week encourages older adults and their families to:

Resources from organizations like AARP, National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, AAA, and the American Occupational Therapy Association are available to help families navigate these decisions.

Also, consider that serious memory challenges that may cause your loved one to become confused or lost easily, coupled with access to a car, means they can travel much further and to more remote areas, which can make it harder to locate them.

Additional Resources

Oregon offers several resources to support families and caregivers:

Final Thoughts

Older adults deserve to age with dignity, safety and independence. Through awareness campaigns like Older Driver Safety Awareness Week and a robust network of support services, Oregon is taking meaningful steps to protect its aging population.

Families are encouraged to stay informed, plan ahead and reach out for help when needed. Whether it’s evaluating driving safety, preparing for emergencies, or navigating the complexities of dementia care, resources are available to guide every step of the journey.

When an older adult goes missing, time is critical. Oregon’s search and rescue teams and law enforcement professionals work to respond quickly, but family preparedness is essential. By understanding the risks, using available technology and acting immediately, families can help ensure their loved ones are found safely.