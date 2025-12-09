Medford company fined $128,345 for exposing workers to multiple job hazards

The Oregon Occupational Safety and Health Division (Oregon OSHA) has fined a Medford contractor $128,345 for safety violations after an inspection found the company exposed employees to multiple hazards, including a potentially deadly fall from heights.

The division completed its inspection of Shrader Homes Inc. in November, citing the company for five violations of requirements to protect workers from serious injury or death. The inspection focused on a jobsite in White City, where employees were doing framing work on a two-story residence.

One of the violations was a fourth repeat infraction for failing to provide fall protection. Another was a second repeat violation of a ladder safety rule. Falls are one of the leading causes of death in the construction industry. Oregon OSHA significantly increases penalties for repeat violations. The division ordered the company to correct the violations.

“Any employer that directs workers to do jobs at elevations must take action beforehand to make sure protective systems are in place,” said Renée Stapleton, administrator for Oregon OSHA. “Workers have a right to safety and health under the law. Employers are responsible for making that right a reality.”

Oregon OSHA conducted the inspection of Shrader Homes under its prevention-based emphasis program addressing fall hazards in all industries. The division cited the company for the following violations:

Protection systems were not implemented where employees were exposed to a hazard of falling 6 feet or more to a lower level. The serious violation was rated as “death,” because the typical result of the hazard would be the death of an employee. It was a fourth repeat violation. Penalty: $110,309.

The side rails of a ladder were not extended at least 3 feet above an upper landing. The serious violation was a second repeat offense. Penalty: $13,800.

Protection systems were not implemented where employees were exposed to a hazard of falling from a wall opening on the second-floor decking to a lower level. It was a serious violation. Penalty: $1,412.

A ladder with a broken anti-slip safety device was used when it should have been tagged as defective or removed until it was repaired. It was a serious violation. Penalty: $1,412.

Eye protection was not used while running a pneumatic nail gun. It was a serious violation. Penalty: $1,412.

The total penalty issued to Shrader Homes included a standard reduction based on the size of the company. Employers have 30 calendar days after receiving a citation to file an appeal. Shrader Homes filed an appeal of its citation.

Oregon OSHA offers employers free resources – involving no fault, no citations, and no penalties – to help protect their employees from job hazards:

Consultation services – provides free help with safety and health programs, including how to control and eliminate hazards, and hands-on training:

Technical staff – helps employers understand requirements and how to apply them to their worksites

The division also offers free fall protection video training in English and Spanish, and key information for employers and workers.

Oregon OSHA, a division of the Department of Consumer and Business Services, enforces the state's workplace safety and health rules and works to improve workplace safety and health for all Oregon workers. For more information, go to osha.oregon.gov.

The Department of Consumer and Business Services is Oregon's largest business regulatory and consumer protection agency. For more information, go to oregon.gov/dcbs.

