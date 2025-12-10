Unlimited Heart and Nudj Health Expand Whole-Person AF Care Globally, Introducing the AFibulous Human-Experience Model

Left: Jim Kaveney - Founder Unlimited Heart Health & Wellness | Right: Yuri Sudhakar - Founder and CEO Nudj Health

Unlimited Heart and Nudj Health have expanded a whole-person atrial fibrillation (AF) care model improving how people experience, manage, and recover from AF.

AMHERST, NH, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The initiative builds on Nudj Health ’s validated Whole-Person Model and reflects an ongoing collaboration between Nudj Health and Unlimited Heart , focused on integrating clinical care with lifestyle, behavioral, emotional, and lived-experience support at scale. At its core is a simple but powerful principle: every person’s body can become a center of excellence when clinical guidance, behavior change, emotional resilience, and purpose-driven support are aligned.Nudj Health’s Whole-Person Model has already demonstrated measurable clinical, emotional, and economic impact. In November 2025, outcomes shared from a large-scale implementation with a major U.S. health system showed significant reductions in healthcare utilization and cost after more than 3,000 patients completed Nudj’s Whole-Person Program. These results provided a clear signal: addressing lifestyle, behavior, and emotional wellbeing alongside clinical care meaningfully improves outcomes in chronic disease.Unlimited Heart and Nudj Health have now combined this evidence base to expand their AF work globally—applying the same integrated model to atrial fibrillation, a condition where fragmented care pathways remain common. Applying Whole-Person Care to Atrial Fibrillation data released from Nudj’s prior implementations demonstrated improvements across behavioral, metabolic, and functional health domains, including:- 44% decrease in depression scores- 39% reduction in anxiety scores- 6% average weight loss- 9% reduction in triglycerides and 7% reduction in total cholesterol- 46% increase in daily exercise timeHealthcare utilization outcomes presented at the American College of Lifestyle Medicine Conference in Dallas showed:- 73% reduction in mental health encounter volume- 68% reduction in obesity-related encounters- 38% reduction in diabetes encounters- 51% reduction in coronary heart disease encounters- 38% reduction in hypertension encountersAverage direct cost savings of approximately $3,000 per patient per year after four months of participation.The AF program applies the same principles—clinical precision supported by sustained lifestyle change, behavioral alignment, and emotional support—to a condition that often falls between traditional medical silos.The program includes:- Lifestyle medicine protocols (nutrition, movement, sleep, weight optimization)- Behavioral health integration (stress management, anxiety reduction, habit change)- Remote monitoring and connected-device insights- Education around AF triggers, rhythm stability, and long-term risk reduction- Peer support and lived-experience–led educationAs part of this expanded collaboration, Unlimited Heart introduces AFibulous, a dedicated human-experience layer designed specifically for people living with atrial fibrillation. AFibulous complements Nudj Health’s data-driven clinical and behavioral framework by addressing the emotional, identity-level, and lived-experience realities of AF. It focuses on resilience, purpose, adherence, and long-term engagement, recognizing that sustainable health outcomes are driven as much by meaning and emotional safety as by protocols and data.Founded by entrepreneur and patient advocate Jim Kaveney, Unlimited Heart brings recovery-focused storytelling, peer connection, and resilience-building frameworks that help individuals integrate AF into their lives rather than organize their lives around fear of the condition. Kaveney said:“The outcomes behind Nudj’s model validate what patients have long known: behavioral and emotional drivers are not peripheral—they are decisive. AFibulous exists to ensure people feel supported as human beings, not just managed as diagnoses.” Unlimited Heart’s role is supportive and integrative, strengthening the human dimension of care without disrupting the clinical foundation established by Nudj Health.Yuri Sudhakar, Nudj Health CEO, added: “Nudj’s model has already shown what’s possible when lifestyle, behavioral, and emotional wellbeing are addressed alongside clinical care. Applying that model to atrial fibrillation is a natural next step, particularly for a condition so influenced by stress, habits, and long-term adherence.” He continued: “This is not alternative medicine. This is high-value, evidence-aligned care. It’s what happens when clinical guidance and human experience operate together.”With AF rates rising globally and care pathways often fragmented between specialties, this initiative aims to:- Reduce avoidable healthcare utilization- Improve emotional wellbeing and confidence- Support sustainable lifestyle change- Increase adherence to clinical protocols- Enhance long-term healthspan and quality of daily lifeThe collaboration reflects a growing recognition in healthcare: outcomes improve most when systems treat the whole person, not just the condition.About the InitiativeA multidisciplinary atrial fibrillation program inspired by Nudj Health’s Whole-Person Model, integrating cardiology, behavioral science, lifestyle medicine, digital health, and lived-experience support to redefine AF outcomes globally.About Nudj HealthNudj Health is a digital health company delivering whole-person care models that measurably improve outcomes and reduce healthcare utilization. Its evidence-based programs integrate lifestyle medicine, behavioral science, and digital tools to support sustainable chronic disease management at scale.About Unlimited HeartUnlimited Heart is a global wellbeing organization focused on restoring hope, identity, and emotional resilience following life-changing diagnoses. Founded by Jim Kaveney, Unlimited Heart supports recovery through education, storytelling, and community—helping people reconnect with purpose and possibility.

