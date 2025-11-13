Entrepreneur Jim Kaveney Launches ‘Unlimited Heart’ to Inspire Hope and Redefine Life After Diagnosis

Entrepreneur-turned-advocate Jim Kaveney launches Unlimited Heart to redefine life after diagnosis and inspire a global rethink on living with chronic illness.

AMHERST, NH, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- When the heart stumbles, the world often stops with it. But for Jim Kaveney , a serial entrepreneur and learning pioneer, the irregular beat that almost derailed his life became the rhythm of his purpose.Over a decade ago, Jim was building one of the most dynamic learning and performance companies in the United States. His vision was to bridge a gap that few others had seen: the space between what people know and what they believe. In the healthcare sector, he observed that while professionals were trained for precision, they were rarely trained for mindset the quiet discipline that turns knowledge into compassionate action.That vision became Alkemy Partners, a firm that combined behavioural science, training design, and performance psychology to build better leaders and better teams across healthcare. Within years, Alkemy’s growth was meteoric. Twice ranked among America’s fastest-growing private companies on the Inc. 5000 list, Alkemy became a trusted partner to pharmaceutical and healthcare giants alike. In 2020, EVERSANA, a global leader in life sciences services, acquired Alkemy to scale its impact worldwide. Jim stayed on as Vice President of Training Solutions, shaping global learning programmes designed to maximise not just performance, but human potential.But while the company soared, Jim’s body began to rebel. He noticed his heart beating irregularly, faster, then slower, then out of sync entirely. Weeks of testing led to a diagnosis that would alter the course of his life: Atrial Fibrillation (AFib), a condition where the heart’s rhythm becomes chaotic and unpredictable.“I remember lying in a hospital bed thinking, I’ve built companies, strategies, and systems but I’ve never built peace with my own body,” he recalls. “That was the start of a different kind of journey.” For many, AFib brings fear a sense of limitation, an invisible countdown. But Jim, the educator, saw a pattern: what if the way we think about diagnosis is part of the problem? What if the management of illness isn’t just about medication, but about meaning?That question became the foundation of his next venture Unlimited Heart , a global initiative designed to help patients, caregivers, and clinicians reframe the experience of living with AFib. Unlimited Heart’s mission is disarmingly simple and profoundly human: to help people with AFib see their diagnosis as a turning point rather than a terminus.The organisation brings together leading cardiologists, psychologists, wellness specialists, and patient advocates to tackle one of the most under-addressed challenges in chronic health management Lifestyle Modification.“Medicine can stabilise your condition,” Jim says, “but mindset sustains your recovery. If we can build better people, we can build better patients.”Unlimited Heart provides learning programmes, patient education initiatives, and partnership opportunities with hospitals and research foundations. Its frameworks focus on the emotional, behavioural, and psychological dimensions of heart health, stress, sleep, diet, movement, and mindset, the very things that define whether medical treatment succeeds or fails over time.The model is built on the same principles that once made Alkemy Partners a leader in corporate learning: measurable performance improvement, individual accountability, and a human-centred approach to growth. But here, the metrics are different, quality of life, confidence, and resilience.Jim’s personal experience with AF became the test case. “There’s a strange humility that comes with hearing your heart misfire,” he says. “It’s a reminder that no spreadsheet, no company, no achievement matters if you’re disconnected from yourself. Unlimited Heart is about restoring that connection, between body, mind, and purpose.”In the coming year, Unlimited Heart plans to launch a series of pilot programmes in partnership with healthcare organisations, focusing on patient education and post-diagnosis mindset support. Discussions are also underway with medical researchers to measure the impact of behavioural change on AF outcomes.While the science is essential, Jim insists that the heart of this mission is empathy. “We talk endlessly about innovation in healthcare,” he reflects, “but the most radical innovation might simply be remembering that the patient is human, frightened, hopeful, capable of transformation. “I believe that every"body" can become a center of excellence.”Unlimited Heart aims to make that humanity teachable. Because sometimes, the next medical revolution doesn’t begin in a laboratory. It begins in the silence between heartbeats, when someone decides that what once broke them will now define what they build.About Unlimited HeartFounded by entrepreneur and learning innovator Jim, Unlimited Heart is a global initiative uniting science, psychology, and storytelling to help people live fuller lives with Atrial Fibrillation (AF). Drawing on Jim’s experience in behavioural learning, entrepreneurship, and his personal AF journey, Unlimited Heart offers mindset-based wellness and lifestyle programmes that complement medical treatment. Its guiding belief: If we can build Better People, we can build Better Patients.

