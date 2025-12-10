Submit Release
Wyoming honors Gold Star Families in annual ornament ceremony

Photos: https://www.flickr.com/photos/wyoguard/albums/72177720330798742 Wyoming National Guard By Joseph Coslett Jr. CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Families, Soldiers, Airmen, and state leaders gathered Dec. 8, 2025, inside theGovernor's Ceremonial Conference Room for the Wyoming Gold Star and Families of the FallenChristmas Tree Ornament Ceremony in Cheyenne, Wyoming. Hosted by Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon and First Lady Jennie Gordon, the…

