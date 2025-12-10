Submit Release
Keep moving forward: Wyoming commemorates veterans and families at WreathsAcross America

Photos: https://www.flickr.com/photos/wyoguard/albums/72177720330798131/ Wyoming National Guard By Joseph Coslett Jr. CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Beneath the towering dome of the Wyoming State Capitol, Wyoming citizens,Service members, families, and veterans gathered Dec. 8, 2025, to remember the fallen, honor those who served, and teach the next generation the value of freedom during the annual Wreaths Across America Proclamation… Read More »Keep moving forward: Wyoming commemorates veterans and families at WreathsAcross America

Keep moving forward: Wyoming commemorates veterans and families at WreathsAcross America

